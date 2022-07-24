Classic Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live: result, line-ups, controversies, reactions and press conferences of the 2022 pre-season friendly match

Fútbol Club Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in El Clásico played in Las Vegas, a pre-season friendly prior to the start of the new campaign that will start on August 10 with the European Super Cup that Real Madrid will play against Eintracht from Frankfurt.

The azulgrana team was better in the first half thanks to suffocating high pressure that caused, among other things, a serious mistake by Militao that Raphinha converted into a great goal.

ALL THE DETAILS OF THE CLASSIC REAL MADRID VS. PRE-SEASON BARCELONA

After the break, Real Madrid improved with the departure of Kroos and Modric and were able to score a draw, but they couldn’t hit the target and ended up falling. Barcelona, ​​in the final stretch, was also able to extend the lead, but Courtois maintained his imperial level.

MINUTE BY MINUTE OF THE CLASSIC

Minute 92. | FULL TIME! Barcelona wins 1-0 thanks to a great goal from Raphinha

Minute 88. | Mariano has had it! Good cross from Asensio but the Hispanic-Dominican striker did not finish well with a header and wasted a clear chance.

Minute 85. | Courtois avoids Dembélé’s goal! The Belgian, the only footballer who aims to play the 90 minutes, maintains the level of last season and makes a great save to keep Real Madrid in the match.

70th minute. | Triple change from Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez, Vinicius and Rodrygo leave and Odriozola, Ceballos and Mariano enter.

60th minute. | Vallejo enters for Militao. Ter Stegen, Araujo, Eric García, Pedri, Busquets and Raphinha leave Barcelona and Iñaki Peña, Piqué, Sergi Roberto, Serginho Dest, Nico and Memphis Depay enter.

Minute 58. | What a failure of Asensio! Play by Real Madrid that ends with a back pass from Lucas Vázquez to Asensio who inexplicably does not find a door in his shot. It was the draw.

Minute 46. | Start the second part! As expected, with numerous changes. Dembélé, Kessie, Balde, De Jong and Aubameyang enter and Jordi Alba, Christensen, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Lewandowski leave for Barcelona. Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos and Asensio enter Real Madrid and Alaba, Rüdiger, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Hazard have left.

Minute 45. | BREAK. Command Barcelona after Raphinha’s great goal

Minute 44. | Vinicius play and get involved! The Brazilian was impressive who left several rivals until he was tripped by Jordi Alba, who saw the yellow card. Earlier, Busquets also tried to hunt down the Brazilian and then Rodrygo reprimanded him, which caused a small brawl that ended without consequences.

Minute 38. | Good play by Vinicius that Christensen ended up blocking. Real Madrid are having a hard time creating chances.

Minute 27. | Raphinha’s goal! Error in Militao’s ball exit and Raphinha takes advantage of the gift by shooting and scoring a great goal. Direct shot at the squad, impossible even for Courtois.

Minute 24. | Rüdiger tried! He went up the wing with authority and with a powerful stride, no one came out to meet him and he ended up shooting although his shot went wide.

Minute 19. | Ansu Fati has had it! Camavinga’s mistake, Pedri steals his bag and gives in to Ansu who crosses excessively and misses a clear chance. Follow the initial 0-0

Minute 17. | To the stick Fede Valverde! Rüdiger looked for Hazard, anticipated the Barça defense and the rejection was hunted by Valverde whose missile went to the crosshead. The meeting is fun, it shows that it is preseason.

Minute 10. | The first of the match, for Lewandowski. He beat Alaba, went towards the area, waited for teammates but ended up deciding that the best thing was to shoot, but Courtois beat him.

Minute 1. | Start the match! And he does it with news: Rüdiger starts on the left side

05:05 | Players jump onto the pitch! The game starts in no time!

00:51 | Lewandowski jumps to warm up

🇵🇱⚽ Lewandowski goes out to warm up before debuting with the Barcelona shirt, nothing more and nothing less than against Real Madridpic.twitter.com/OeePQgXIsD – GOAL Spain (@GoalEspana) July 24, 2022

00:38 | Both teams are already warming up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

00:30 | The entrance of Real Madrid to the stadium

00:20 | Lewandowski, starter! Xavi hasn’t thought about it and places the Pole at the start who will form an attack together with Ansu Fati and Raphinha.

00:15 | We already have the confirmed lineups! Rüdiger and Tchouameni, starting at Real Madrid! Ancelotti bets on the renovation of the starting midfield and Tchouameni, Camavinga and Fede Valverde play as starters.

00.10 | Very good to everyone! Welcome to El Clásico de Las Vegas, which will face Real Madrid and Barcelona in a pre-season friendly match. Ancelotti’s team is playing its first game, while Xavi’s Barça is now in its third game after the draw against Olot (1-1) and the win against Inter Miami (0-6).

THE PREVIEW OF THE MATCH IN GOAL

The data of Real Madrid vs. Barcelona pre-season

There was a first friendly that was played in the town of Barquisimeto, in Venezuela, on May 30, 1982 and that ended with a 1-0 victory for the Madrid team with a goal from Vicente del Bosque . This commitment was framed in the fight for third and fourth place in the President of the Republic Cup then Luis Antonio Herrera Campins.

. This commitment was framed in the fight for third and fourth place in the then Luis Antonio Herrera Campins. The duel had little repercussion in Spain, which in those days lived immersed in the start of the 1982 World Cup (June 13) and in the imminent signing of Diego Armando Maradona by FC Barcelona (June 4).

by FC Barcelona (June 4). Many years later, on July 29, 2017, both teams played the second international classic at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. In that match, the Catalan side won by a score of 3-2 with goals from Messi , Rakitic Y Pique for the culés, and Kovacic Y Asensio for whites.

, Y for the culés, and Y for whites. Therefore, the one in Las Vegas will be the third friendly between Real Madrid and Barcelona outside of Spain.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in pre-season?

Alignments of Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid (1-4-3-3): Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Rudiger; Fede Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Hazard and Vinicius

FC Barcelona (1-4-3-3): Ter Stegen, Araujo, Christensen, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Lewandowski.