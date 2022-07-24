Classic Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live: result, line-ups, controversies, reactions and press conferences of the 2022 pre-season friendly match

Fútbol Club Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in El Clásico played in Las Vegas, a pre-season friendly prior to the start of the new campaign that will start on August 10 with the European Super Cup that Real Madrid will play against Eintracht from Frankfurt.

The azulgrana team was better in the first half thanks to suffocating high pressure that caused, among other things, a serious mistake by Militao that Raphinha converted into a great goal.

ALL THE DETAILS OF THE CLASSIC REAL MADRID VS. PRE-SEASON BARCELONA

The article follows below

After the break, Real Madrid improved with the departure of Kroos and Modric and were able to score a draw, but they couldn’t hit the target and ended up falling. Barcelona, ​​in the final stretch, was also able to extend the lead, but Courtois maintained his imperial level.

MINUTE BY MINUTE OF THE CLASSIC

Minute 92. | FULL TIME! Barcelona wins 1-0 thanks to a great goal from Raphinha

Minute 88. | Mariano has had it! Good cross from Asensio but the Hispanic-Dominican striker did not finish well with a header and wasted a clear chance.

Minute 85. | Courtois avoids Dembélé’s goal! The Belgian, the only footballer who aims to play the 90 minutes, maintains the level of last season and makes a great save to keep Real Madrid in the match.

70th minute. | Triple change from Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez, Vinicius and Rodrygo leave and Odriozola, Ceballos and Mariano enter.

60th minute. | Vallejo enters for Militao. Ter Stegen, Araujo, Eric García, Pedri, Busquets and Raphinha leave Barcelona and Iñaki Peña, Piqué, Sergi Roberto, Serginho Dest, Nico and Memphis Depay enter.

Minute 58. | What a failure of Asensio! Play by Real Madrid that ends with a back pass from Lucas Vázquez to Asensio who inexplicably does not find a door in his shot. It was the draw.

Minute 46. | Start the second part! As expected, with numerous changes. Dembélé, Kessie, Balde, De Jong and Aubameyang enter and Jordi Alba, Christensen, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Lewandowski leave for Barcelona. Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos and Asensio enter Real Madrid and Alaba, Rüdiger, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Hazard have left.

Minute 45. | BREAK. Command Barcelona after Raphinha’s great goal

Minute 44. | Vinicius play and get involved! The Brazilian was impressive who left several rivals until he was tripped by Jordi Alba, who saw the yellow card. Earlier, Busquets also tried to hunt down the Brazilian and then Rodrygo reprimanded him, which caused a small brawl that ended without consequences.

Minute 38. | Good play by Vinicius that Christensen ended up blocking. Real Madrid are having a hard time creating chances.

Minute 27. | Raphinha’s goal! Error in Militao’s ball exit and Raphinha takes advantage of the gift by shooting and scoring a great goal. Direct shot at the squad, impossible even for Courtois.

Minute 24. | Rüdiger tried! He went up the wing with authority and with a powerful stride, no one came out to meet him and he ended up shooting although his shot went wide.

Minute 19. | Ansu Fati has had it! Camavinga’s mistake, Pedri steals his bag and gives in to Ansu who crosses excessively and misses a clear chance. Follow the initial 0-0

Minute 17. | To the stick Fede Valverde! Rüdiger looked for Hazard, anticipated the Barça defense and the rejection was hunted by Valverde whose missile went to the crosshead. The meeting is fun, it shows that it is preseason.

Minute 10. | The first of the match, for Lewandowski. He beat Alaba, went towards the area, waited for teammates but ended up deciding that the best thing was to shoot, but Courtois beat him.

Minute 1. | Start the match! And he does it with news: Rüdiger starts on the left side

05:05 | Players jump onto the pitch! The game starts in no time!

00:51 | Lewandowski jumps to warm up