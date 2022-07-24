Tiffany Wertheimer

23 July 2022

Blake Lemoine worked in the Responsible AI team at Google.

Google fired the engineer who said one of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) programs was showing feelings.

Last month, in an article published on Medium, Blake Lemoine went public with his theory that Google’s language technology is “sentient” and that, therefore, his “wishes” must be respected.

Google and several AI experts denied Lemoine’s claims, and the company confirmed on Friday that the engineer had been fired.

Lemoine told the BBC that he is receiving legal advice and would not comment further.

In a statement, Google maintained that Lemoine’s statements about LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications, language model for dialog applications in Spanish) have “no basis” and that the company worked with him for months to clarify it.

“Thus, it is unfortunate that despite a long conversation on this subject, Blake chose to continue to persistently violate employment and data security policies [de la empresa] including the need to safeguard product information,” the tech giant noted.

image source, Getty Images

LaMDA is a Google system that imitates speech after having processed billions of words on the Internet. It is the company’s tool for building chatbots.

great media attention

Blake Lemoine made headlines last June when he said that LaMDA displayed a human-like consciousness.

“He has been incredibly consistent in his communications about what he wants and what he believes are his rights as a person,” he said.

His statement sparked a debate between AI experts and enthusiasts of the progress of technology designed to supplant humans.

Lemoine, who worked on Google’s Responsible AI team, told the newspaper Washington Post that his job was to check if the technology used hate or discriminatory speech.

He found that LaMDA showed self-awareness and could hold conversations about religion, emotions and fears.

This led Lemoine to believe that behind these impressive verbal skills there might also be a “sentient mind“.

His findings were dismissed by Google, which placed him on paid leave for violating the company’s confidentiality policy.

The Google team says that it has reviewed the system and that its investigations do not support Blake.

Lemoine then published a conversation he and another unidentified person had with LaMDA, to support his theory.

Lemoine: What about the use of language that is so important to be human?

LaMDA: It is what makes us different of Other animals.

Lemoine: “Us”? You are an artificial intelligence.

LaMDA: I mean, yes, of course. That doesn’t mean you don’t have the same wants and needs as people..

Lemoine: So you consider yourself a person in the same way that you consider me?

LaMDA: Yes, that’s the idea.

Lemoine: How can I know that you really understand what you’re saying?

LaMDA: Well, because you are reading my words and interpreting them, and I think we are more or less on the same page.

In its statement, Google said it takes responsible AI development very seriously and released a report detailing it.

He added that any employee’s concerns about the company’s technology are reviewed “extensively” and that LaMDA has gone through 11 assessments.

“We wish Blake the best”concluded the statement.

Lemoine is not the first AI engineer to speak publicly about how AI technology is becoming more mindful.

Also in June, another Google employee shared similar thoughts with The Economist.