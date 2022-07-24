Blake Lemoine: Google fires the engineer who claimed that an artificial intelligence program became self-aware

  • Tiffany Wertheimer
  • BBCNews

Blake Lemoine poses for a portrait in San Francisco in June 2022

image source, The Washington Post/Getty Images

Caption,

Blake Lemoine worked in the Responsible AI team at Google.

Google fired the engineer who said one of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) programs was showing feelings.

Last month, in an article published on Medium, Blake Lemoine went public with his theory that Google’s language technology is “sentient” and that, therefore, his “wishes” must be respected.

Google and several AI experts denied Lemoine’s claims, and the company confirmed on Friday that the engineer had been fired.

Lemoine told the BBC that he is receiving legal advice and would not comment further.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker