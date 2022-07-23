The health barriers that affect refugees and migrants | The World | D.W.

National Health Service emergency physician Waheed Arian was born in Kabul in the 1980s and became a child of the war between the Soviet Union and Afghanistan. He spent the first five years of his life hiding in basements. His family did not have enough food and he and his siblings suffered from whooping cough.

When Afghanistan became too dangerous, they traveled to Pakistan, where they ended up in a refugee camp. Together with many others they lived in tents. “These are the kind of ideal conditions for various diseases, such as malaria and tuberculosis. Many of my family members, including myself, contracted malaria. We survived that, and soon I contracted tuberculosis, which almost killed me,” Arian told in a press conference of the World Health Organization (WHO).

A new WHO report outlining the many issues affecting the health of refugees and migrants shows that stories like Arian’s still happen. “The conditions we see in refugee camps in various parts of the world are not very different from what I experienced firsthand. Although we were safe from the bombs, we were not physically, mentally or socially safe,” said Arian, who was sent to the UK where he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

An eerily typical story

Arian’s story highlights the many aspects of health that are affected when a person is forced to migrate. Although his success is unique, his childhood is not unlike that of millions of people who grew up in regions of conflict.

The WHO report illustrates how the various stages of the migration journey can affect a person’s well-being: from the route to safety, through the isolation of temporary homes, to the discrimination and bureaucratic struggle they face in dealing with migrants. health care systems in their new homes.

Precarious migration routes, such as the journey across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, can cause severe mental stress.

problems on the road

The challenges that men and women face during migration can vary depending on the scenario. One of the biggest problems is sexual and physical aggression that is not reserved only for women. For example, at a clinic that provides care to asylum seekers in one country in Europe, 28% of sexual assault survivors were men, according to the report.

Gender-based stigmas can also affect the mental health of migrant men in other aspects of their lives. For example, the report mentions something called “exhausted masculinity,” a state that occurs when men feel they can’t live up to expectations or fulfill their obligations. The men experienced high levels of stress and feelings of emasculation that often add to trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The last barrier that both men and women and infants must face is the health care system of the different countries of asylum. This may be due to financial and language barriers and a lack of empathy from health care providers, which can leave people feeling lost and resigned. This hopelessness was illustrated by a Danish study cited by the report, which showed that lack of familiarity with the health system, combined with lack of interpersonal communication and perceived cultural insensitivity among health professionals, reduced patients’ desire to refugees and migrants to seek medical care.

