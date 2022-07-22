UACJ urges the Health Sector to relocate the allocation of social service places

Juarez City- The Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) once again demanded to give priority to the integrity of the graduates of the academic programs of Medical Surgeon, Dental Surgeon and Nursing during the period of social service provision.

Through a statement, the highest house of studies in the city stated that it is urgent that the Health Sector Instances relocate the allocation of places in those populations that do not guarantee the safety of graduates.

“This University highlights the value that the activity of the interns represents for those who live in the populations most affected by insecurity, for which we see it necessary for the health sector to implement new schemes to provide health services without putting the community at risk. integrity of our young people (Sic)”, is detailed in the document.

Likewise, the UACJ demanded that various options be considered in Ciudad Juárez to develop social service and that the most distant positions be assigned in cities where the institution has an academic presence through Multidisciplinary Divisions, located in Cuauhtémoc and Nuevo Casas Grandes, with in order to be able to deal with any eventuality that represents a risk for the students.

Also, the institution said it is in the best disposition to participate in working groups that allow the resumption of security protocols that guarantee the safety of interns in the health areas.