Katy Perry and Michele Morrone spotted together in Capri: is a new flame born?

Katy Perry And Michele Morrone were spotted together in the alleys of Capri. She the singer of “Firework“and he is the actor of 365 days. Paparazzi around the wonders of the Gulf Island between sweet smiles And shy hugs. The photos suggest that between the two is born of the tender, but is it really so?

MORE INFORMATION

Leonardo Di Caprio surprise tourist in Florence: “That’s why my name is so”

Russell Crowe at the Colosseum, the gladiator: “I’m back in my office”

Prince George turns 9, mom Kate’s new birthday photo

What is happening

L’Italy is a favorite of celebrities in this one summer season. But in reality the singer is on one of the most suggestive coasts of the boot for reasons closely related to work.

It would seem that Paolo Sorrentino – Award-winning director for The great beauty – is shooting the new commercial for Dolce and Gabbana. And according to the first shots it seems that the main faces chosen for advertising are Katy Perry And Michele Morrone. That’s why the two were immortalized together.

Her companion of Orlando Bloom and he married to Rouba Sadeeh, Lebanese designer. Who knows what the respective spouses think of the rumors that run on social in these days. In fact, although it is armored, someone managed to snatch some more information and shoot some videos, which quickly went viral on social media, which shoot the actor and the singer around the streets of Capri.

Among the locations chosen by the director, the boat ride in front of the Faraglioni and the famous local ‘Tavern Anema and Core‘of the square, where the singer performed in front of tourists with “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston.