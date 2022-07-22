FISEL proposes not to exercise criminal action against Pío López Obrador

The Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FISEL) proposes the non-exercise of criminal action against Pío López Obrador for the dissemination of the videos in which he is seen receiving cash from David León Romero.

The General Legal Director for Electoral Crimes recalled that on June 30 of this year, the investigation folder was turned over to him. FED/FEPADE/FEPADE-CDMX/0000380/2020; however, to date no statement has yet been issued Regarding the draft resolution of the non-exercise of criminal action proposed by the agent of the Public Ministry of the Federation Héctor Sánchez Zaldívar, Head of the “E” Nucleus of the FISEL.

Likewise, the Legal Directorate stated that once the study has concluded, it will issue the corresponding determination so that the ministerial agent is in a position to issue a final resolution the non-exercise of criminal action or comply with the instructions that are indicated, so that it is in a position to comply with the protection that was granted to the brother of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

For this reason, Sánchez Zaldívar reported that he is “materially and legally unable” to comply with the request made on July 13 to send a certified copy of the determinationsince up to now, the General Legal Directorate has not made a pronouncement regarding authorizing, modifying or revoking the agreement.

Given this, a district judge warned the Legal Director General for Electoral Crimes, so that once the corresponding determination is issued, they notify him immediately.