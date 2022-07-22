DT champion in Liga MX is fired and becomes a candidate for Chivas

El Turco has always been the desire of the Flock’s sports director, so it would not be strange to see him again in Liga MX.

In the last hours it was reported about the departure of Antonio Mohamed from Atlético Mineiro just about six months after his hiring, for which he naturally enters the list of candidates for the Chivas de Guadalajara in case the situation does not improve in the following weeks, because in four games of the Apertura 2022 they have not managed to win.

For Ricardo Cadena it is urgent that the Sacred Flock obtain the three points the following week when they visit Querétaro who has not won either and is in last place in the general table and that this Friday offer a good image against Juventus in the friendly duel to be held in Las Vegas.

It is no secret to anyone thatPeláez Linares contemplated other proposals for the technical direction of Chivas before ratifying Cadena,who earned the respect of the Vergara family for the good ending he had the previous season, but if the results do not accompany him sooner rather than later there will surely be news, For this reason, the following duels against Gallos Blancos and Pachuca will be fundamental.

Antonio Mohamed is left off the bench of Atlético Minero in Brazil after being eliminated from the Cup against Flamengo. This caused that there was an emergent meeting between the directive to determine the future of the Turk and it was this Friday when the conclusion was reached that the Argentine was removed from office for the rest of the campaign, journalist Julio César Merlo made it known.

“Antonio Mohamed was fired as coach of Atlético Mineiro. The “Turco” had won two local titles and was in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The numbers of him: 27 PG, 13 PE and 5 PP “, was what the communicator published on his Twitter account.

It should be remembered that Peláez and Mohamed had a successful passage through the staunch rival and although they had some differences, they resolved them with the intention of meeting again, but failing to do so in Cruz Azul, it would not be illogical to think that the former Mexican striker tries to convince Amaury Vergara that the Argentine is the ideal for the rojiblancos, everything depends on what happens in the next two weeks with Ricardo Cadena.

