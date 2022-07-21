The complete tracklist of “Renaissance”, Beyoncé’s new album

With a story on Instagram, Queen Bey has unveiled the titles of the sixteen tracks that make up the new album “Renaissance”, out next July 29

Six years after his last record hit “Lemonade”, Beyoncé is about to come back with a new album. Winner of 28 Grammys, 118 million records sold as a solo artist and 60 sold with Destiny Childs, the artist and entrepreneur unveiled on Instagram the complete tracklist of his seventh album “Renaissance”, out in just over a week.

Consisting of 16 tracks, “Renaissance” contains “Break My Soul”, which Beyoncé released last month. A piece to dance to, with 90s dance sounds. And now she has also revealed the titles of the other songs that make up the new, highly anticipated album.

Beyoncé, the complete tracklist of “Renaissance”

In her Instagram Stories Beyoncé showed her followers the complete tracklist of “Renaissance”. An album that “allowed her a place to dream and find an escape route in a scary period for the world”, as the artist herself wrote in presenting her new work, adding: “My intention was to create a a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and excessive thinking. A place to scream, free yourself, feel freedom “.





These are the titles of the sixteen songs of Beyoncé’s seventh album:

I’m That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar Cuff it Energy Break my Soul Church Girl Plastic off the sofa Virgo’s groove Move Heated Tique All up in your mind America has a problem Pure / Honey Summer Renaissance

Beyoncé, who won the cover of British Vogue for the launch of her new album, calls “Renaissance” the “first act” on Instagram: it could therefore be part of a larger project, as her many fans hypothesize. You just have to wait 8 more days before you can listen to the full Queen Bey album.