Minecraft: the 5 things that all gamers would like to see in the world of Mojang

There is no doubt that Minecraft It is a very complete game, it could even be the game with the most possibilities in history. From magical maps, survivals impossible or recreate a place of your choice, Mojang’s game will always be at the level. Of course, there are some things that, as complete as the game is, the community demands. That’s why today we bring five things that we all would like to see in Minecraft.

Utilities to the stones

Let’s start with something simple and straightforward but that we would all agree would be of great help. No one knows why andesite, diorite and granite exist.. It’s ok, they can be cooked and they are decorative, but even the leaves have uses. If we could make stone weapons out of these rocks, maybe we’d have more motivation at the start of a world. survival.

invincible animals

You are quietly in the world of a friend and out of nowhere you see that your dog Boby is dead. To avoid other people’s attacks (or miss click ours), a good option would be to make our pet immortal. This would be weird until 1.18but with the new version 1.19 we could see that allay is invincible when he has an item, then why not do that with all peaceful mobs?

Natural disasters

Although already there are natural disasters with modsthe truth is it would be so much fun to see an earthquake or a hurricane in Minecraft Vanilla. Unfortunately this is something that we will never see, since Mojang Clarified that they want the players to die “by their own fault”. After all, it would be unfair for a random meteor to destroy your house and lose all your resources.

the ultimate dungeon

In Minecraft there is an infinity of dungeonsand with the recent Ancient City we discovered a new structure very difficult to loot. This is all very well, but it would be better to find one dungeon that is in a single place in the world within the first 50,000 blocks. In that structure we could find the biggest loot in the game with netherite toolsbut in turn with spawners endless to make it impossible for a player to get through there.

The End Update

Finally the end updateperhaps the most requested update by the entire community of Minecraft. The dragon dimension has nothingyou only go once to get Shulkers Y Elytras and that’s it, you don’t come back anymore. Perhaps it would be a good idea to implement biomes like in the Nether or new structures. Anyway, I’m sure Mojang will listen to the community as always and will bring this update in the future.

