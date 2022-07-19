HR Derby, round by round, Juan Soto, new King

LOS ANGELES – Washington Nationals player Juan Soto won the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby on Monday, beating Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez 19-18 in the final between Dominicans in the final round.

The Home Run Derby took place at Dodger Stadium.

For the first time in its history, the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers received a home run festival with the great competition of ‘Bambinazos’.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Who displayed their power in Los Angeles? Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies, Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals, Pete Alonso, New York Mets, Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves, Corey Seager, Texas Rangers, Julio Rodríguez, Mariners, Juan Soto, Nationals and José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians .

PLAYER HR vs. PLAYER HR (6) Julio Rodriguez 32 vs (3) Corey Seager 24 (7) Ronald Acuna Jr. 19 vs (2)Pete Alonso twenty (5) Jose Ramirez 17 vs (5) (4) Juan Soto 18 (8) Albert Pujols 13+7=twenty vs (1) Kyle Schwarber 13+6=19

Rookie Julio Rodriguez opened the Derby with 32 homers and advanced to the second round to face two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, who came from behind to get through the first round. Albert Pujols dramatically defeated Kyle Schwarber in a tiebreaker to advance to the semifinals and face Juan Soto, the Dominican who may be the heir to his glory.

PLAYER HR vs. PLAYER H3 (6) Julio Rodriguez 31 vs (2)Pete Alonso 22 (8) Albert Pujols fifteen vs (4) Juan Soto 16

Rookie Rodríguez got to the final by leaving two-time champion Alonso on the road, repeating another round of at least 30 home runs, to add 63, the third best number in history behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s 91 in 2019 and 74 of Alonso in 2021. He surpassed the 61 of Giancarlo Stanton who hit in 2016.

The final between Dominicans is guaranteed and will be the second in history, after 2010 in which David “Big Papi” Ortiz beat Hanley Ramírez.

PLAYER HR vs. PLAYER HR (6) Julio Rodriguez 18 vs (4) Juan Soto 19

