Cameron Diaz revealed a story from his past that no one imagined

Cameron Diaz has revealed that she may have been an unwitting “drug mule” while living in Paris, to pursue a modeling career.

The actress said that in Paris she needed money and that “I didn’t work a day. I got a job, but I think it was like a mule that transported drugs to Morocco, I swear to God, ”she assured that she had only been used. A mule is a person who passes illegal substances and/or items from one country to another.

It was only when he was at the airport in Morocco and was asked to open his luggage that he began to think: “What is in that suitcase? I’m this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it’s the 90s, I’m wearing ripped jeans and platform boots and my hair is down… this is really insecure.”

Cameron Diaz will be back on the screens (Instagram: @camerondiaz)

Cameron made these statements to the podcast The Second Life. He said that he explained to airport authorities that it was not his suitcase and that he had no idea who he was. This incident was before the strict security measures that are in place today, so he was allowed to drop his suitcase and leave. “That was my only job that I got in Paris,” he said.

Some time after the incident in Morocco, she was chosen to act in The Maskand made her film debut, later becoming one of the most highly paid and spoiled actresses in Hollywood.

Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement

On the other hand, the 49-year-old actress revealed that she is working with James Foxx. and he said in Instagram that she’s making her first movie in almost a decade, starring her and Foxx, and that it’s going to be an action-comedy for Netflix titled Back in Action.

