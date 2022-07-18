What is Vin Diesel’s training and diet to remain a Hollywood tough guy

With 54 years of age this July 18, the actor Vin Diesel is amazing. Actually, his name is Mark Sinclair Vincent. The “Diesel” thing comes from afar, when in one of his jobs as a doorman in a New York nightclub they said that he never ran out of energy. It is clear that age is not an impediment and he continues to stay in top form. In Uppers we have reviewed what is the diet Vin Diesel and what is Vin Diesel’s training because it has become an example to imitate, something that some of its 81.5 million Instagram followers will probably try.

In addition to film actor, Vin Diesel is director, screenwriter and has his own production company One Race. He has three children, Pauline, Hania Riley and Vincent, with his partner Paloma Jiménez with whom he began the relationship in 2007. Success came with the interpretation of Dominic Toretto, one of the protagonists of the film saga Fast&Furious. The premiere of several films is pending, one of them the tenth film of said saga, Fast X. For all of them he has continued to prepare thoroughly. That is why we wanted to know what training and eating habits Vin Diesel maintains.

The Vin Diesel Diet

Diesel’s diet is healthy. In his last years he has been more aware of the importance of what we eat for the body. He himself assures that “I have become much more aware of my diet and my nutrition… I try to eat natural food… Not just to look a certain way, but to feel a certain way.”

Sometimes, work and filming make it difficult to sleep well as well as take care of food. Precisely Diesel emphasizes that “when you have long days… you want to feel good and committed… feeding me well does that for me”. In this way, it is in the most stressful moments when greater care must be taken in the diet. As a basic eating strategy to stay in shape Diesel says that “My diet, just like my weight regimen is largely typical for people who want agility, low body fat and increased muscle mass”.

Its menu consists of quality complex carbohydrates that contain fiber, lean proteins such as chicken or tuna, vegetables, healthy fats from seeds and nuts, and plenty of hydration by drinking water. By the end of the day, his diet does not include fat in order to burn body fat while he sleeps. Among the foods that he eats for breakfast, the oatmeal that he combines with raisins or the toasted rye bread accompanied with almond butter stand out. Other days choose chia seeds or whole-grain cereals.

At lunch and dinner it includes healthy proteins such as tuna, salmon or turkey or chicken breast, which it combines with different vegetables, green salad, broccoli, asparagus… and the carbohydrates of sweet potatoes. It also incorporates brown rice or quinoa into the menu depending on the workouts. For dessert, eat a variety of fruits that provide vitamins and fiber. The mango is one of his favourites, just like the apple or the banana. What Vin Diesel has banished junk food, added sugar, alcoholic beverages, artificial ingredients, hydrogenated fats, refined flours and processed foods from his diet.

Vin Diesel’s workout

As soon as his exercise routine has been modified and conditioned to his age and needs. Diesel explains that “when she was younger, she was trying to gain weight and then muscle.” Currently, “I focus on defining each area of ​​the body” and not getting used to the usual. He advances that “I try to change things from time to time and shake my body”. Also, look for agility so that “it seems like I can handle all my opponents.”