Red Bull is already looking for a substitute for Checo Pérez

While Sergio “Checo” Perez Sign your best season in the Formula 1because at the moment, along with a first placeHas obtained five second placesin Red Bull They are already looking for someone who could be their replacement, since the team’s intention is to have a competitive driver when the time comes to do generational change.

This is due to a long-term plan, because, although the Mexican signed an extension of his contract last May contract until 2024thinking that they could no longer renew it for that date, in the so-called Red Bull make their forecasts.

In fact, and in option analysis, the Austrian team I would be thinking in German Mike Schumacher as a good prospect for you to take one of your flyers in the future.

Why Schumacher?

In the last dates of the Maximum Category, Schumacher has had a good performance and this has aroused the interest of the energy drink company.

“Without the technical problem you had in MontréalI would have finished in the points there too, the beginnings are there, it seems that he is someone who needs criticism and real pressure, it is something that works, “he shared Helmut Markoa Red Bull adviser, about the Swiss-born Teuton.

Marko revealed that they follow young people with the aim of leaving their next cars in good hands and one of them is Mick.

“His tendency has been like this throughout his career, in the Formula 3 It has been very similar. With the passing of the races he became a driver capable of achieving victories, even in the Formula 2this is part of his growth as a pilot”, he pointed out about the current member of Hass.

