Robert Kenedy, the Brazilian who has the tattoo of Don RamónMediotiempo

07.16.2022





It was not before Necaxawhich could be team of his loves of Don Ramónbut i did before another from Mexicowhere is this iconic character from Chavo del OchoHence, people’s curiosity was reawakened.

And it is that Brazilian Robert Kennedyof Chelseafaced tonight Americain a friendly match played at the Allegiant StadiumHouse of las vegas raiders of the NFLand the nice note was to remember his tattoo, in which precisely leads to that figure of the Mexican broadcast Chespirito.

The South American, who previously played in the newcastleis a fan of the Seriesand of course from Ramon Valdeshence he decided scratch on the back of his right legthe face of thiswho was the father of the Chilindrina and that used to be stocked at guy, but also with a legend in Portuguese, which translated into Spanish says: there is no bad job, the bad thing is having to work. Whoa, whoa!