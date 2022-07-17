Neither Fidalgo nor Valdés, the player who surprised Tuchel in América vs Chelsea

The America player who most surprised the Chelsea manager

July 16, 2022 10:14 p.m.

America and Chelsea met the world in the friendly at the Las Vegas stadium, which served as preparation for the English for their new season, the same for America that seeks to strengthen its squad.

Within the rhythm of the game presented by América, the German coach Thomas Tuchel was surprised by one of the Azulcremas players, but it was neither Diego Valdés nor Álvaro Fidalgo.

Mexican striker Román Martínez drew praise from the Chelsea strategist, as at his young age he showed that he was not afraid of the Blues’ experienced defenders and fought every ball he could.

Which player disappointed Ortiz in America vs. Chelsea?

What is it about a friendly match, the creative midfielder Jürgen Damm was the player who made the most mistakes during the first half and the one who would lack the competition, so Fernando Ortiz would have him momentarily on the substitute bench.

