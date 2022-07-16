You can invest your pesos in Roblox and 15 new companies

The CNV published 16 new foreign companies that will start trading in pesos on the Stock Exchange, under the format of Argentine Deposit Certificates (Cedears), which represent fractions of companies listed abroad. Fact that continues to expand the offer for savers, because last June another 12 firms had already joined.

Among the new proposals incorporated, in which there are brands from sectors that were not previously contemplated for investment, are added world flagships such as Ford, United Airlines, Uber and Airbnb.

In addition, it is added as a Cedear proposal to Satellogicthe Uruguayan firm that develops nanosatellites, and which was created in 2010 by the Argentine Emiliano Kargiemann​​.

Some of itThe advantages of this stock market tool are that a dollarized position is maintained since its price adjusts both according to the variation of the share price in the foreign market, as well as based on changes in the value of the dollar counted with liquidation.

In short, the Cedears allow you to invest in some of the most important companies in the world in pesos, without the need to have a bank account in the United States, and requires a low amount to enter them. Something that allows to diversify the portfolio.

These are the 16 new Cedears that are added to the Argentine stock market in July.

New 16 Cedears that are added to invest

within the 16 new Cedears that were approved by the National Securities Commission (CNV)there are both world-renowned companies and firms from growth sectors such as commodities and cryptocurrencies.

In fact, in the field of digital assets and blockchain, they add Microstrategy, Silvergate Capital Corporation, Bitfarms and Hut 8 Mining Corp.

“It stands out that now they joined Ford, United Airlines and Occidental Petroleum, most renowned companies, along with 13 other stocks that are more ‘fashionable’, which have had strong declines this year and could be a buying opportunity, given that they are mostly at minimum levels,” he summarizes to iProfesional Carlos Fernandez Berisotrader at IEB.

For its part, mauro mazzaportfolio manager of Bull Market, adds: “We are having a good package of Cedears from Comafiwell diversified in risk and sectors, but for now we don’t have anything 100% inverse to the market, which is what we are most demanding today”.

In detail, what is dedicated to each of the 16 companies that joins, under the Cedear format, to the Argentine Stock Exchange.

New Cedears: Expert Recommendations

Regarding the investment recommendations of the analysts consulted by iProfesional for the 16 new Cedears that debut in the domestic market, preferences hover around commodity and cryptocurrency firms.

“We are interested in everything cryptocurrencies to start investing from the month of Augustnot now, as the new certificates of Bitfarm and Microstrategy. They are the most crypto-linked Cedears, almost like a derivative, and we like them for the second half,” Mazza suggests.

In this regard, the panorama of this expert is based on the fact that the United States Federal Reserve (FED) could give indications in the second semester that “the rate will not rise any more, and that will help bitcoin, which we consider to be a derivative of the inverse rate. It is very elastic versus what happens with the nasdaq. It is not a hedge of anything, it is just that it is very sensitive to the availability of dollars in the market.”

For your part Gustavo Neffaeconomist and analyst at Research For Traders (RfT), suggests from the new list of 16 Cedears to two commodity firms.

“The first is TheMosaic, which is a company dedicated to potassium and its derivatives. It is focused on the agricultural sector, has large sales in Brazil and sells animal proteins. It is an important player and as a company it is very interesting, despite the fact that it does not pay many dividends (just 1.3%), but it has a history of increasing profits and sales in recent years and months, “he details.

In fact, Neffa highlights that the net profitability rate of said firm climbed to 30% in the last quarter. “It is a company that I love and it is a recommendation,” she highlights.

The Cedears allow various assets of global companies listed in dollars to be purchased in pesos.

The second he proposes is Occidental Petroleum Corporation, which is one of the companies that was recently bought by Warren buffett, and which is dedicated to the production of oil and, above all, natural gas. It also has petrochemical development.

“He is a fairly good mixed player from Houston, which is the oil heartland of the United States, that’s why I like him. Although he does not pay as many dividends as other oil companies, since they are less than 1%. His evolution is good, despite the fact that he lost silver in 2020 like most oil companies, but in 2021 it was profitable again and had record sales. recent quarters was very healthy, profit grew a lotso I like it”, concludes Neffa.-