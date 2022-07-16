Schedule and where to watch on TV the match of day 3 of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX

Cruz Azul and Atlas will face each other again in less than a month, the two-time champion and the Super Cup champion They will have a new appointment, but now in the 2022 Opening Tournament as part of Day 3 of Liga MX.

Atlas and Cruz Azul faced each other in the Torneo Clausura 2022 match last April, a duel that ended with Cruz Azul winning 1-0 thanks to a solitary goal from Santiago Giménez. The baby has two goals in two dates, so he has the fuse lit in the goal.

Those led by Diego Aguirre come from a defeat at the Azteca Stadium after falling 1-2 to Pachuca; while Atlas comes in relaxed mode after a draw against América and a loss against Toluca. Both will arrive with a thirst for victory, Atlas with a victory debut against his people and Cruz Azul wants to get the three points empowering himself on the visit.

Rivero is not going

Cruz Azul was almost celebrating the return of Nacho Rivero after his injury in the Super Cup, but he will have to wait one more week, so The Machine will have to turn to Rafa Baca to face Atlas on Date 3 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022.

At times it was thought that Rivero’s return would be this Matchday 3, since the Uruguayan had already been training for three days alongside the rest of the cement squad.

Background and latest results

Atlas 2-2 Blue Cross | (Penalties 3-4) Liga MX Super Cup

Blue Cross 1-0 Atlas | Shout for Peace Cl 22

Atlas 0-0 Cruz Azul | Shout Mexico Ap 2021

Blue Cross 3-2 Atlas | Guardians 2021

Atlas 1-0 Blue Cross | guardians 2020

Atlas vs. Cruz Azul: Alignments

Atlas: Camilo Vargas (P); Hugo Nervo, José Abella, Anderson Santamaría, Aníbal Chalá, Luis Reyes, Emanuel Aguilera, Edgar Zaldívar, Aldo Rocha, Jonathan Herrera and Luis Quiñones.

Blue Cross: Jury, Cata Domínguez, Luis Abram, Alejandro Mayorga, Juan Escobar, Carlos Rodríguez, Erik Lira, Ángel Romero, Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antuna and Santiago Giménez

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Schedule and where to watch live

When is? Saturday July 16, 2022.

Where is? Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

At what time is it? 17:00 Mexico and Colombia | 19:00 Argentina.

Where to see? Through TV Azteca, Afizzionados, TUDN and in the minute by minute of “Vamos Azul”.

General Table Opening 2022

Next commitments of The Machine

