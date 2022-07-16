Hailey Bieber’s crystal nails have a bright and chic effect

To make the perfect ones summer nails the beauty expert, who takes care of the extremities of celebrities such as Kendall Jenner And Sydney Sweeneyhe used a milky base as a first step followed by a chrome top coatresponsible for thattranslucent effect reminiscent of the crystal or the transparent glaze which covers the famous American donuts. A simple but effective idea, which seems to have definitely conquered TikTok: on the minivideo platform, in fact, the tag #HaileyBieberNails generated more than 42 million views.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Apparently even the stars are not immune to the charms of crystal effect nails (and web catchphrases): and indeed Vanessa Hudgenswho shares the same manicurist as Mrs Bieber, recently sported the same nail art. Who has the right toolsyou can easily recreate it at home and even create some variations on the theme, for example using a colored base but semi-transparent to obtain a delicate pastel effect.

Funny Bunny nail polish by OPI. Le Metallique! Le Mini Macaron Chrome Nail Set.

Green Flash Essential Kit for Semi-Permanent Nail Polish by Manucurist. Insta Dry top coat by Sally Hansen.

Also read:

Beautiful nails, but above all healthy: an examination reveals our state of health

Mirror effect nails: the mirror effect manicure to try now

Among the nail colors that enhance the tan, nude terracotta is the chic and (almost) neutral alternative to neon nail polishes