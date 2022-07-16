Giorgio Chiellini boasts a photo with Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale: “What a third party”

Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini are the new star signings of LAFC, awaiting their next debut

The center back of LAFC Giorgio Chiellini shared a photograph in which he shares a box with the forwards Carlos candle Y Gareth Baleaccompanied by the legend “go third.”

Giorgio ChielliniJuventus legend, holder of an extensive track record with the Turin team, as well as champion of Euro 2020 with Italy, signed a contract with LAFC until the 2023 season and was already present on the bench for his team to face the ‘Traffic Classic’ against the LA Galaxy on July 8, however he has not seen minutes on the pitch.

“I felt very strongly about this new chapter in my career and I am grateful to LAFC for this opportunity,” he said. Chiellini it’s a statement. “I am grateful for all my years with Juventus and I look forward to winning many more trophies in Los Angeles.”

For its part, Gareth Bale He also signed for twelve months, with the option to extend it, and arrived in Los Angeles the same day of the duel against the city rival, however, he began to work together with his teammates during the training session on Monday, June 11.

Carlos Vela / Gareth Bale / Giorgio Chiellini Giorgio Chiellini

“It’s a great honor to be here. It was incredible to be at the game on Friday and feel all this atmosphere. This club is a great project, it’s the place I want to be, everything you see around is incredible, I hope to contribute mine and take the team to the next level. I hope to be here for a long time.”

I have had a great reception from everyone, from the team, from the fans; On Friday I was given a very warm welcome, very friendly and I’m looking forward to what’s to come,” said the Welshman during his official presentation.

While waiting for his new companions, Carlos candle adds 17 games in the current campaign of the mls, 15 from the start, and six goals in his personal account. The last goal that the Mexican attacker scored dates back to May 22 against Columbus Crew, in the victory of the LAFC as visit 0 to 2.