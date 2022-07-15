Who is his idol: Max Verstappen’s unexpected answer

In almost seven years in the top category of motorsport, Max Verstappen He has become the idol of many young drivers who want to be like him one day. It is quite common for racers to talk about their role models and role models in their first steps on the tracks as the ones that gave them the impetus to continue in Formula 1. However, this is not the case for the current world champion. The Dutchman’s statements surprised everyone.

At only 24 years old, Max Verstappen he formed his own army that supports him wherever he goes. In all the races, fans can be distinguished with their orange caps or t-shirts, to identify themselves as followers of Super Max. However, the Red Bull Racing driver does not agree with having idols and assured that it does not lead you to be better, but that you can only lose by idolizing.

Verstappen’s orange army in Austria

“I have respected many athletes for their achievements. You can only lose because you can only be as good as you can be, but never better. That’s why I’ve always tried to be myself.”explained Max Verstappen.

