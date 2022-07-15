Who is his idol: Max Verstappen’s unexpected answer

In almost seven years in the top category of motorsport, Max Verstappen He has become the idol of many young drivers who want to be like him one day. It is quite common for racers to talk about their role models and role models in their first steps on the tracks as the ones that gave them the impetus to continue in Formula 1. However, this is not the case for the current world champion. The Dutchman’s statements surprised everyone.

At only 24 years old, Max Verstappen he formed his own army that supports him wherever he goes. In all the races, fans can be distinguished with their orange caps or t-shirts, to identify themselves as followers of Super Max. However, the Red Bull Racing driver does not agree with having idols and assured that it does not lead you to be better, but that you can only lose by idolizing.

Verstappen’s orange army in Austria

“I have respected many athletes for their achievements. You can only lose because you can only be as good as you can be, but never better. That’s why I’ve always tried to be myself.”explained Max Verstappen.

Helmut Marko, advisor to Red Bull Racing, had compared the Dutch-born racer to motorsport star Ayrton Senna. However, Verstappen made it clear that he has no idols, but he must respect figures like Senna. The RBR pilot has a peculiar philosophy and way of seeing life, always faithful to his principles and convictions. He is not afraid to share his way of thinking, even if many disagree.

His father shaped him

Much of Max’s personality was shaped in detail by his father, Jos Verstappen. His way of teaching was always controversial and it seems that the 24-year-old pilot has completely naturalized these attitudes, despite the fact that some may border on mistreatment. From dropouts at gas stations, to forcing yourself out in the cold to test drive a car, just to learn lessons, they made Max the racer and person he is today.

“My father never said he was going to be champion. He was always the opposite and he would tell me that he was going to be a bus driver or a truck driver! In a good way, he always made me realize that what he was doing at the time was not enough”, explained the reigning world champion.