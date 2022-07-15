Marcelo Flores does not travel to Arsenal’s preseason, despite sacrificing the U-20 World Cup

The Mexican striker does not appear in Mikel Arteta’s call for the tour of three friendly matches that the London team will play in the United States

Marcelo Flores left out of the player list Arsenal who will do the preseason in the United States, even though he had trained with the first team and declined to go to the U-20 World Cup with the Mexican team.

The striker sacrificed the Concacaf team that he would play with Mexicoto do the preseason with the first team of the Arsenal and look for a place in the squad that will face the 2022-23 season.

Flowers declined to go to the World Cup to concentrate with Mikel Arteta’s team, in search of earning a place on the squad that will play the premier league.

In the list of 33 players who will travel to the United States there are only two youth squads from the team GunnerReuel Walters and Bernd Leno, while the Mexican was not included, although no reason for that decision has been made public.

Marcelo Flores will not participate in Arsenal’s tour of the United States. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Marcelo Flores couldn’t help Mexico in the U-20 World Cup that was played in Honduras and that later became a resounding failure, since the Tricolor will not play the World Cup of the category in 2023 or the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. That was one of the factors that led to restructuring Mexican team.

The Arsenal will play three friendly matches in the United States, against Everton, Orlando City and Chelsea, prior to his debut in the premier leagueagainst Crystal Palace, on August 5 next.

The Mexican soccer player had shared some photos of the preseason with the Arsenala team with which he will seek his debut in the First Division, before considering a loan, so that he has the opportunity to continue his development in another squad.