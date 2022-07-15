How do traditional medicine modules operate and how much do curanderas charge?

The women who work in the traditional medicine program in Ayotoxco de Guerrero They have asked the Ministry of Health (SSA) of Puebla to double the payment they receive for each patient, since they currently give them 50 pesos, in addition to returning the support they received and improving the conditions of the health centers.

In interview with meterLeticia Reyes, representative of the Network of Organizations for the Defense of Human Rights in Cuetzalanindicated that throughout the entity there are 15 modules, in which there are around 250 therapists, including midwives, herbal healers and bonesetters who are requested from Monday to Friday in one of these centers.

He explained that, since 2007, when the program began, they receive 50 pesos for attention, but if the day they have to go to the module there are no patients, they do not receive anything; however, therapists have to spend on transportation tickets and meals during the day, for which they invest a minimum of 150 pesos, since these are no longer provided by the authorities.

“It is knowledge that is transmitted from generation to generation, a midwife is trained by her family, grandmothers, mother, etc., where there is a large indigenous population, traditional medicine is used, due to the culture and the need of the people before the fear of some diseases like Covid,” he said. — Leticia Reyes

Given this, for six months they have requested dialogue with the state authorities, they have even led a letter to the governor, Miguel Barbosa Huertabut far from being attended to through institutional channels, they received reprisals, because after the former coordinator of the module Veronica Ramos Escobar denounced sexual harassment against two curanderas It was terminated in December 2021.

They also requested support from the state program coordinator, Alicia Barrales Ramos and the deputy director of Primary Health Care, Laura Casimira Juarez but they also got no response.

Healer Leoba Mrs. Leoba has been a priest since she was eight years old. She learned from her grandmother, who was also a healer in a town near the Sierra Negra. PHOTO: DARKROOM (Pedro Anza/Pedro Anza)

In turn, the huesera Theresa Gonzalez Martinez commented that to this situation is added the late paymentsbecause they do it every three months, for example, the last payment of 2022 was given in April, so they hope that their earnings will be reflected in the corresponding time.

He added that sometimes cooperate to make improvements to the placesuch as painting, planting and caring for their medicinal plants or cleaning, because since 2011, from the government of Raphael Moreno Valleythe appeal they received from 3.1 million pesos of Branch 33, with the commitment that the SSA would be in charge of these modules.

So now they no longer have financial support to maintain the botanical gardens, for gasoline and to go to days outside the module, they removed surveillance personnel, administration and the support of pantries for therapists has ended.

“Years ago we received some pantry, but it’s been a long time since we received anything from the program, when Covid started we received a pantry from the government, but then only when our coordinator got us some support”

“I tell my family that I’m going because I feel comfortable and I want to continue promoting our traditions, I don’t want it to be lost, in that place I feel like family, our coordinator treats us well,” he added. — Teresa Gonzalez, therapist

Where are there traditional medicine modules?