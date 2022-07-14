The perception of enjoying good physical health falls among young men

Self-perception of health among youth is substantially worse in 2021 compared to previous years: in 2017, 86.7% stated that they were in good or very good health, a percentage that rose to 77.5% in 2019 and 54.6% in 2021. Women perceive that they have a worse state of health than men, with a difference of up to 10 percentage points.

This is reflected in the study “Youth Barometer 2021” published by the Mutua Madrileña and FAD Juventud foundations, where it is found that there has been a slight decrease in the young population that cares a lot about their external image compared to 2019. The variation is significantly higher in the case of men —going from 23% to 15.5% in 2021 and standing 12.2 percentage points below women. Along the same lines, they are the ones who declare to a greater extent that they follow slimming diets to look better aesthetically.

psychosocial problems

Likewise, the report indicates that women state that they suffer from psychosocial problems to a greater extent than men, with the most notable differences – between 15 and 20 percentage points more – in the feelings of sadness, tiredness and apathy, anxiety and concentration problems. It is also the youngest group that presents higher values ​​in these problems compared to those between 20-24 years old and, especially, with the oldest group.

The percentage of the young population that declares having suffered from mental health problems very frequently has gone from 6.2% in 2017 to 15.9% in 2021, once again highlighting women, who are close to doubling the percentage of men . Of the total declared mental health problems, 36.1% claim to have a diagnosis, mainly depression or anxiety disorders. An increase in high-frequency suicidal ideas is also observed, which has gone from 5.8% in 2019 to 8.9% in 2021.

Self-perception of physical fitness remains very stable between 2017 and 2021. Thus, in 2021, un 40.8% of young people report being in excellent or good physical shape.

The perception of enjoying good physical health falls among young men

Although the boys continue to perceive a better physical shape than the girls (43.9% compared to 38.5%), the differences between both groups have been considerably reduced: while, among the girls, the perception of their physical shape has improved slightly between 2017 and 2021 (from 35.7% to 38.5%), among boys it has worsened in this period (going from 50.2% describing a good physical shape in 2017 to 43.9% in 2021).

Regarding the perception of their lifestyle, in 2021 60.45% of young people highlight having a healthy lifestyleand. This perception is greater among men (64.7%) compared to women (56.8%), although the feeling of leading a healthy lifestyle has decreased slightly, both among men and women, returning to normal values. very similar to those we found in 2017.

The population group between 15 and 19 years of age is the one with the worst physical shape

By age, no great differences were observed in terms of self-perception of physical fitness, at least in relation to the positive view of it. It appreciates a Increased self-perception of good physical fitness in the 20-24 year old group compared to 2019recovering levels similar to those of 2017. However, where significant differences are noted is in the perception of poor and poor physical fitness, where the youngest population group is the one with the worst physical fitness: 19.4% of young people between the ages of 15 and 19 state that they are in poor or frankly poor physical shape, compared to 16.3% of young people between the ages of 20 and 24 and 12.6% in the group between 25 and 29.

Regarding the perception of their lifestyle, they also It is young people between 15 and 19 years old who say they lead a less healthy lifestyle than the rest, in fact, in this age group there is 42.5% of young people who state that they lead an unhealthy or unhealthy lifestyle, compared to 35% in the rest of young people. The positive side is that 55% of the youngest group affirms that they have a healthy style, a percentage that grows in the rest of young people (63.1% in the group 20-24 years old and 62.8% in the group 25- 29). In all age groups, although similar lifestyles to previous years are maintained, the percentage of young people who declare they have a healthy lifestyle has decreased slightly.