Fiorentina, here’s Jovic: “I’m inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, I’m fine and I’m here to reach great goals”

From today you can call it LJ7. “There were no other free numbers, so I chose 7”, said the new Fiorentina striker Luka Jovic presenting himself this morning in Moena in the press room. No particular reference or reason even if, speaking of his idols, the Serbian was very clear. «I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, he is the greatest striker of all time and I hope to be able to do what he did in Italy ». In short, from CR7 to LJ7 even if the Viola fans would probably be satisfied with much less. Of course, if a good morning starts in the morning, there is something to hope for. Those four goals scored in the first summer outing, in fact, already make you dream. «I’m fine – Jovic always said – I trained during the summer and I think I presented myself in good shape. I have a little discomfort in my calf but I don’t think it will cause me problems ».

Loaded, determined, with clear ideas and ready to make himself available to the Italian and the team. “I’m here to help, and I hope my goals will help us reach our goals”. And never mind if the coach’s 4-3-3 does not seem to be his ideal “suit”. «I have always found myself better off with a two-man attack – explained Jovic – but both in Frankfurt and in Real Madrid I happened to play as a central point of reference. The coach will take care of it ». After all, for a striker, considering the ideas and principles that inspire the Viola coach, there could be no better coach than Vincenzo Italiano. And the numbers of Dusan Vlahovic (17 goals last year before moving to Juventus) are there to prove it. Luka knows this, as well as he knows he is facing a continuous comparison with his compatriot and predecessor. «He always spoke well to me about Fiorentina, the city and the fans. This is also why I am here “. Dusan, but not only. The Serbian colony is large (Milenkovic, Nastasic, Terzic) and Jovic is only the latest arrival. «Many players from the Balkans have also played an important role at Fiorentina in the past and this has given me a lot of energy. Now I have Serbian comrades who are helping me ». In short, as bold on the field as he is calm in his statements. After all, Fiorentina expects you to speak mainly on the pitch. With goals, to “help the team reach great goals”.