Military Prosecutor determines the non-exercise of criminal action against General Ávila

The Attorney General of Military Justice (FGJM) determined the failure to exercise criminal action in favor of retired Brigadier General Mauricio Ávila Medinaagainst whom a research folder for critics that he did to the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The head of the FGJM, Brigadier General, Miguel Carrasco Hernández, notified Ávila Medina of said resolution on Tuesday

on the job FMIDCP-4790the prosecutor indicated: “it is made known to you that on July 7, 2022, the Military Social Representative that integrates said folder issued a determination not to prosecutebased on the application of opportunity criteria, which was authorized by the undersigned”.

However, to the general’s defense, the notification of the military prosecutor is partially bad when adhering to the criterion of opportunity which clearly does not apply to his client, since there is no act with the appearance of a crime, nor can he subject the general to military criminal procedure before the organs of the court of war being in retirement.

He added that the Opportunity criteria apply when there is an act with the appearance of a crime and the participation of the accused in the commission of that crime has been practically established.

Likewise, the defense of Ávila Medina referred that the criterion of opportunity also implies the conclusion of an agreement between the Public Ministry and the accused as a protected witness in exchange for the latter providing information.

So the The criterion of opportunity does not fit in the case of General Mauricio Ávila Medina.