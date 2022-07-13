Gigi Hadid is the face of the Self-Portrait FW22 campaign

London brand Self-Portrait, a Kate Middleton favorite, has unveiled its Fall / Winter 2022 campaign. The protagonist is supermodel Gigi Hadid, photographed by Zoë Ghertner

After Kate Moss, Naomi Campell, Irina Shayk, Phoebe Dynevor and Bella Hadid, Self-Portrait has recruited supermodel Gigi Hadid as the face of the Fall / Winter 2022-23 campaign.

It might also interest you

In the photos taken by Zoë GhertnerGigi Hadid walks the streets of New York wearing pieces from the latest collection, including a three-piece golden bouclé suit and a lace dress with rhinestone details.

Gigi Hadid is the face of Self-Portrait’s Fall / Winter 2022 campaign

The images show a day of Bella Hadid in New York City with the key looks from Self-Portrait’s Fall 2022 collection. Sexy garments, tailored dresses and chic evening wear with diamond details on the straps and around the bra line. The model is pictured crossing Fifth Avenue on 49th Street, wearing a beige tailored suit. And again while she comes out of the laundry in an elegant lace dress, and while she waits for a taxi.