Gigi Hadid is the face of the Self-Portrait FW22 campaign
London brand Self-Portrait, a Kate Middleton favorite, has unveiled its Fall / Winter 2022 campaign. The protagonist is supermodel Gigi Hadid, photographed by Zoë Ghertner
After Kate Moss, Naomi Campell, Irina Shayk, Phoebe Dynevor and Bella Hadid, Self-Portrait has recruited supermodel Gigi Hadid as the face of the Fall / Winter 2022-23 campaign.
In the photos taken by Zoë GhertnerGigi Hadid walks the streets of New York wearing pieces from the latest collection, including a three-piece golden bouclé suit and a lace dress with rhinestone details.
The images show a day of Bella Hadid in New York City with the key looks from Self-Portrait’s Fall 2022 collection. Sexy garments, tailored dresses and chic evening wear with diamond details on the straps and around the bra line. The model is pictured crossing Fifth Avenue on 49th Street, wearing a beige tailored suit. And again while she comes out of the laundry in an elegant lace dress, and while she waits for a taxi.
“I’ve always wanted to represent a day in the life of the Self-Portrait woman. When I thought about the best way to present our Fall 2022 collection, it seemed like the perfect opportunity, ”he said Han Chong, founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, Kate Middleton’s reference brand.
“Gigi was the perfect woman to bring this idea to life. A free spirit, hardworking, a real ray of sunshine. You have effortlessly brought energy to this campaign. It’s a very special collection for me, deeply rooted in the brand’s core values, so being able to share this story with Gigi is a real dream, ”she concluded.