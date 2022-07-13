Cruz Azul returns to TV Azteca for the match against Atlas

Seven years have passed since TV Azteca stopped broadcasting Cruz Azul’s home games, but the cement hobby still misses the narratives who has become one of the rapporteurs favorites of recent years in Mexico: Christian Martinoliso the wish of many will come true next Saturday.

And it is that, the viewers and faithful followers of The Machine they have had to make do with the few times that, since 2015, the Ajusco television station has broadcast some of the sky-blue team’s away matches, as well as the epic narration in the Grand Final of Guard1anes 2021, in which the narrator was able to shout: “Cruz Azul Campeón”.

It is so for him Opening 2022, TV Azteca already confirmed Cruz Azul’s first game that broadcast on your screensbecause the visit duel in the Jalisco Stadium in view of the two-time champion Atlascorresponding to the Matchday 3will be available through your signal sharp at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Who will narrate Cruz Azul’s match against Atlas?

In this way, the possibilities that Christian Martinoli I can go back to narrate a match of the celestial team, Well, although the narrator born in Argentina always tends to lend his voice to the stellar matches within the billboard of Aztec Sportsfor this Saturday they will also have available the game of another of the big teams, when Chivas visit Santos, at 7:05 p.m.

It must be remembered that lately the company has opted for separate the luxury duo during his broadcasts of the MX Leagueso that Luis Garcia could be the figure transmission of the duel of the Flock and Christian Martinoli take charge of the actions from the Perla Tapatia with The Machine in front of the Atlas.

