What’s next?: All the series that will arrive on Disney Plus after the end of Ms. Marvel

There are more and more Marvel series and we already know which ones we can enjoy after the season finale of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus. Find out everything here!

We are getting closer to the end of the season Ms Marvelthe last series Marvel premiered on the platform streaming Disney Plus. And very good news is that the company in charge of creating content based on the comics of Marvel has in his plans to release many other series after the end of Ms Marvel. The most important thing is that we will not have to wait long to enjoy these new stories.

I Am Groot

One of the first series to arrive is I Am Grootwhich will August 10. In this compilation of completely original short films created by the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, we’ll see how the baby version of groot enjoyed life before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. The series will have 5 episodes and Vin Diesel he will voice the character again.

After I Am Groot will reach the screen Disney Plus the Serie live action she hulk. It will have nine episodes and will show us the origin story of Jennifer Walters. In addition to introducing She-Hulk to the MCUwill explore a little the side Hulk of the universe of Marvel since we can see Hulk Y Abomination one more time. It is not known at what point in the timeline of the MCU the series takes place because the Hulk that we saw, in addition to being the fusion of Bruce Banner between the best of himself and the best of HulkHe doesn’t have an injured arm.

Werewolf by Night

Another of the series that will arrive on Disney Plus during this 2022despite not having an official release date, is Werewolf by Night. What is known about the project at the moment is that it will be a halloween special that will come to Disney Plus before the end of the year. In addition, it will be the first work as director of Michael Giacchinoone of the most recognized composers within Marvel for making the music Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The protagonists will be Gabriel Garcia Bernalbut it is not known if he will play Jake Gomez or Jack Russellthe two versions that exist of the character.

What If…? Second season

One of the great premieres of the platform, and probably the most anticipated by fans of Marvelis the second season of What If…? The first animated series MCU it also becomes the first to premiere its second season. In this new installment, we will continue to see parts of other universes based on the question of What would happen if…?. It is not known if we will see versions that were already shown in the first season, but it would be interesting to have a chapter where the characters that we already saw meet once again.

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special

To get a little festive, in Disney Plus Guardians of the Galaxy will also be released Galaxy: The Christmas Special. This special, which comes from the hand of James Gunnis canon within the MCU and takes place before the events that we will see in the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. At the moment, there is no confirmed official release date, but the special It will arrive at the end of 2022.

Secret Invasion

One of the series announced in December 2020 was Secret Invasion, of which it is only known that their recordings have already finished. From what Marvel said, the series is a spy thriller centered on the character of Samuel L. Jackson, Nick Fury, and will be based on the comic book story of the same name. In the comics, it is discovered that the Skrulls they are using their shape-shifting powers to impersonate well-known superheroes. Whereas in Captain Marvel we discovered that the Skrulls they are not bad, we will have to see how the series manages to make these aliens decide to pass themselves off as superheroes.

Then the premiere of hawk eyewe will have the return of maya lopezbest known for playing Maya. The actress returns for her role in the series Echo and is currently filming. In this series, we will see how events continue after Maya I will shoot Kingpin after discovering who is really responsible for the death of his father. In addition to developing the character a little more, the series will bring together for the first time charlie cox Y Vincent D’Onofrio as their respective characters, Daredevil Y Kingpin, after the third season of the series Netflix.

Loki – Season Two

Another of the series that returns with a second season is Lokiwhich is currently being recorded at London. In it, we will see again the character of Tom Hiddleston Already Owen Wilsonand is expected to reach the platform of Disney Plus in 2023. The season will surely show us what the future holds for the VAT after Sylvie will kill the best variant of He who remainsbetter known as kang. And considering that Loki is in a universe where kang He is the one who controls the VAT Y Mobius does not know him, we will probably see how he will try to make him believe that he is from another universe.

The series that will introduce us to the successor of Iron Man, Iron Heart, was announced in December 2020 and it is not known at the moment when it will arrive. In it we will follow the story of Riri Williams, who in the comics creates his version of the armor of Hombre de Hierro and is known as Ironheart. Riri Williams will be performed by Dominique Thorneand the character will make his debut in the MCU in the sequel to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before the series arrives.

Armor Wars

A character who will also have his own series is james rhodesinterpreted by Don Cheadle. The series will be called Armor Wars and is inspired by the comic arc of the same name, although it will be a little different. In the MCUthe series is expected to deal a little with the issue of Tony Stark’s death and its consequences and everything that will happen with technology Starks. In No Way Homewe saw how technology Starks could be a threat to everyone if it falls into the wrong hands and is expected to Armor Wars follow this line.

agatha harkness

Another character who will have his own series is agatha harknessinterpreted by kathryn hahn and presented in WandaVision. The series is called Agatha: House of Harkness and it is not known if it will be a sequel or a prequel to Wandavision. In the comics, the character isn’t always a villain, and the series may explore this relatively good side of her. Agatha.

Of a series that little is known is the one that will focus on Okay, character we met in blackpanther. After the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwe will return to Wakanda to explore a bit about the life of the character played by danai gurira. Production on the series is expected to begin in 2023.

After almost eight years of Marvel introduce to Nova Corps in Guardians of the Galaxy, finally we will see Not going in action. It is not known at the moment if the project he has in mind Marvel of Not going It will be a series or a movie, but the rumors say that it will be a series. This is the only thing known about the project Not goingbut it is expected that Marvel say something in the San Diego Comic Con.

Daredevil

But the return that all fans are waiting for, despite the fact that it will be the first time that the character will be officially presented in the MCUis the fourth season of Daredevil. It is not known at the moment if the series of Netflix they will be canon or not within the MCU, despite the fact that they can already be seen in Disney Plus under the category of Marvel. Nevertheless, charlie cox is he Daredevil of MCU as we already saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home and as already confirmed Kevin Feigdirector of Marvel. Another thing that is unknown is if the series you have in mind Marvel It will be a fourth season of the series Netflix or a reboot complete character.

These are the series that are coming in the MCUbut there are many others that will surely be announced during the San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel will have its own panel at the convention at this year’s edition, which will be on Thursday July 21 and Sunday July 24. In this special section focused on Marvelthe company is expected to disclose its plans for the next phase of the MCUwhich would begin after the premiere of the marvels.

Share it with whoever you want

Related Posts