They lost to the United States and were eliminated from the World Cup

The ordeal is over, the unfortunate participation of the Women’s Mexican National Team in the Concacaf Wwhich ended up being a resounding failure because the table of Monica Vergara was unable to even score a goal and thus obtain either the ticket for the world of 2023 or the 2024 Olympicsstill having faced USA and having lost by a single goal, it seems like a triumph; however, it is a Women’s World Cup more in which Mexico will be conspicuous by its absence.

As Mexico I had practically lost everything Concacaf Wthe trainer Monica Vergara nothing was saved, and how not to do it if the rival in turn was the best team in the world: USA.

And it is that yes, they still played with the remote hope of being able to do something and stay alive in the fight for a third place that would give them the possibility of being in a playoff for a ticket to the next year. world from 2023; however, it was not achieved and in this game the only thing at stake was Mexican pride and the fact that the failure was not greater than it already was after losing to Jamaica Y Haiti.

The Stars and Stripes selection He had already decided on his future and everything was done in the tournament, and although he took the game seriously, he ended up playing with less intensity than usual and with an alternate team to the starter and at times that caused him a fracture because they had several scoring chances that he did not were able to achieve in the Mexican framework. Even, EU began to move its pieces and that shocked the thousands of fans present, since at the entrance of megan rapinoe (at 61′) the Volcano he burst into applause for the American figure.

And for things to get worse for the Mexican teamwas left with one less player after the expulsion at 73 minutes of Jacqueline Ovalleand with that everything became blacker for him Tricolor who tried to hold out for the rest of the game and keep the scoreless tie. Although already in additional time, the Americans scored their goal thanks to Kristie Mewis, and although it seemed that the VAR gave Mexico hope, the score was valid. And with that, one more failure in Mexican soccer ended.

