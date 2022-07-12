Raphinha signs for Barcelona: Leeds United accepts the Catalans’ offer; imminent announcement | Summer transfer market | Santander League | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

The FC Barcelona is close to announcing his third reinforcement of the European summer transfer market. It is not about Robert Lewandowski, but another player just as important as the Pole. As it had been speculating in recent days, the Barça club is following in the footsteps of raphinha and it is nothing to close its incorporation. According to the renowned Italian journalist, the Leeds United has accepted the president’s most recent offer Joan Laportathus ruling out Chelsea, another major player in the race for the South American star.

In his official Twitter account, the aforementioned source has indicated that Barcelona presented in the last hours an offer of 58 million fixed euros plus another 10 in variables. In the senior staff of the English team they have accepted the proposal despite the fact that it is not the best on the market.

And it is that in order to win in the race for the signing of Raphinha, Chelsea was willing to greatly exceed the offer of the Catalans. However, the footballer’s willingness to play at the Camp Nou has been key to Leeds not making arrangements with the Londoners.

Raphinha had already made it clear that his only intention was to leave for Barcelona and that is why he did not go with Leeds to Australia to do the pre-season tour. The Brazilian’s words were also confirmed by Joan Laporta.

Likewise, according to the information revealed by Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian’s attitude was only to listen to the culé team, and the increase in the offer by the azulgranas, have been key to clarifying the panorama, to the point of entering the final straight of the negotiations.

With just over a month to go until the start of the new LaLiga Santander season, the Catalan side have already signed the signings of Pablo Torre, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié. The first came for five million euros from Racing de Santander. While the others are free agents from Chelsea and Milan, respectively.

