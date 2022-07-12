David Koepp, screenwriter of Indiana Jones 4, admitted that the aliens in the film were a mistake

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the fourth film by the famous archaeologist, has the participation of aliens. This inclusion was not (nor is it still) to the liking of David Koepp, the writer of the installment. Find out what he said here!

Question for lovers of Indiana Jones and its popular franchise: Do you think the aliens in the fourth movie were a mistake or not? Yes ok Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull premiered in 2008, that question is still going around in various directions. One of the writers of that installment, David Kopp, took his position and admitted that he wanted to convince steven spielberg Already george lucas to get the aliens out of the movie, but to no avail.

In an episode of the Script Apart podcast, David Kopp talked about the decision to add the interdimensional beings that we see in Indiana Jones 4 and clarified that he was never happy with the idea of ​​including them. “When I arrived, I tried to convince (to the Director steven spielberg and the co-creator of the franchise George Lucas) to change it. I had another idea, but they didn’t want to change it.”said the screenwriter.

“I’m not saying that my idea would have been betterhe continued Koepp. “But I think a lot of the pushback that movie received, in a broader sense, other than the little things that people might not have liked (that they were too dumb or whatever), the biggest was that –fans said- ‘We don’t feel like aliens should have been in a horror movie. Indiana Jones‘. Fair enough, in hindsight you’re probably right.”

The screenwriter did not want to reveal what his alternative idea was for the fourth film of indiebut he joked and said that he would prefer it to remain “this ethereal misty thing that’s probably glowing” in the collective imagination of fans.

is currently being produced indiana jones 5, with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth Y james mangold taking over scriptwriting duties. Not long ago, the protagonist harrison Ford unveiled the first look at the upcoming sequel during the event Star Wars Celebration. Let us remember that the image they shared did not show much, we could only see the silhouette of the adventurer in a kind of cave.

Also, in the same event, Ford He had also announced the release date of the film, which will arrive on June 30, 2023. There is still not much information about its plot, moreover, the title of the film is not even known. However, many think that it could be called indiesince the producer Frank Marshall he had posted a picture of a cap with that name on it when they finished filming.

indiana jones 5 it will be the first movie indie that does not have steven spielberg as a director, although he is still involved in the delivery as a producer. The person in charge of directing this fifth sequel is James Mangold. We will have to wait a little longer to know more about what is coming.

