The striker from León will arrive at Flock on a one-year loan with an option to buy, while Javier Eduardo returns to Mexican soccer after passing through the MLS

This Monday the transfers of Santiago Ormeno a Chivas and of Edward Lopez to group Pachucaso both institutions are expected to make it official in the next few hours.

ESPN advanced from last Friday that Chivas had reached an agreement with Lion to get the services of Santiago Ormeno a loan for one year with the option to purchase, as well as the interest that existed Pachuca Group by Edward Lopezwho will return from the MLS, but only this Monday, after the second date of the Opening 2022both negotiations were finalized.

Negotiations were closed for Ormeño to reach Chivas and ‘Chofis’ to Grupo Pachuca EFE/Getty Images

With everything agreed, it is expected that in the next few hours Chivas and Group Pachuca make official the incorporations of Santiago Ormeno Y Chofis Lopezwho would be presented in their new clubs this week with the option of being considered for the call for the third date of the Opening 2022.



the moment of Chivas Y Pachuca in the contest is contrasting. The Guadalajara barely adds a point after drawing against Juárez and losing to Atlético de San Luis, in addition to being the only team that has not scored in the Opening 2022with which it is located in the fifteenth position.

Sources assured Graciela Resendiz of ESPNthat Santiago Ormeno He is already in Guadalajara for medical exams, but there is still no date for his presentation.

Secondly, Pachuca It is third in the general table with six units, after it has emerged triumphant in its two commitments, the same ones that were against Querétaro and Cruz Azul. While Lion rescued a valuable draw against Pumas after going down by three goals and is in fifth place since it came from winning on the first date.

Chivas will be the third team of the MX League for Santiago Ormeno. The attacker debuted with Pueblasubsequently passed Liona team that loaned him for a year to Guadalajara.

Finally, the return of Chofis Lopez to MX Leaguewhere he had only defended the colors of Chivasa team that he left after the Guard1anes Apertura 2020 to play with the San José Earthquakes of the MLS, where he spent these two years.