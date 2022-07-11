Justin Bieber, my face is paralyzed, I can’t sing – Music

NEW YORK – Justin Bieber cancels a series of concerts following a virus that has caused paralysis of half of his face. The 28-year-old pop star on Instagram talks about having Ramsay Hunt syndrome and shows, in a three-minute video, her inability to move her facial muscles.

“It is a form of virus that attacks the ear and facial nerve and that has caused paralysis of my face. As you can see my eye does not close, I cannot smile from this side”, the right, “of the face “, explains the pop star to her 240 million followers. “For those who are frustrated with concert cancellations,” I can say that I am physically unable to perform a performance. As you can see this is quite serious. she.

Bieber then admits that it will take some time to recover, “we don’t know how long”, he specifies, assuring that he will use the break to “rest, relax and get back to 100%”.

Bieber’s candid confession gathers thousands of comments, well over 300,000, of speedy recovery and support.

“Proud of you. Take your time,” writes Scooter Braun, the pop star’s longtime producer.

Patrick Schwarzenegger sends him emojis of hearts, while DJ Khaled assures him that he will be back in shape.

For Bieber’s Justice World Tour, this is yet another setback: the tour was supposed to kick off in March 2020, but has been postponed for almost two years due to the pandemic. Last February the pop star then tested positive at Covid and was forced to postpone a date in Las Vegas, the second stop of the tour whose final show would be scheduled in 2023 in Krakow, Poland.