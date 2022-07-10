Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton were fined 10 thousand eurosHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Charles Leclerc Ferrari, Max Verstappen Red Bull and Lewis hamilton of Mercedes -first, second and third place in the Austrian GP- were fined to the Finalize the european circuit by rape the instructions of closed parksince their respective physical therapists entered the site at a time when it was prohibited.

The three pilotswho climbed to the podium of the Red Bull Ring they will have that to pay a fine of 10 thousand eurosalthough what they did in their respective cars after qualifying is not specified.

Reference is only made to the regulations of the Parc Fermé, its physios They were within of closed park without being able to be before of the ceremony of podium and at the time of taking the weight of the pilots.

“The stewards received a report from the media delegate, which was later confirmed by video evidence, that the physiotherapists / assistants of the pilots of the top three finishers entered in the Park closed without permission and in violation of process which was published before the race ‘for the orderly running of the event’,” the FIA ​​said in a bulletin.

It should be noted that the penalty fee by rape this type of rules of the FIA ​​is 25 thousand eurosso the drivers will have to take care of this type of detail in future races.

