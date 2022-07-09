What time is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix will take place at 8:00 a.m. Central Mexico time

AUSTRIA — The eleventh date on the calendar of the Formula 1 will lead to Austrian Grand Prixwhich will take place on the dot of 8:00 a.m. Central Mexico time.

While, Czech Perez managed to minimize the damages of the punishment of the FIA by finishing fifth in Sprint qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix and will start Sunday on the third row of the grid.

The man from Guadalajara had a perfect start from the seventh row, because in the first straight he advanced three positions and after the first corner the Red Bull climbed another two positions by taking advantage of the entanglements that were experienced in the middle part of the grid.

Despite Czech Perez had a strong pace, he was not able to overtake Mick Schumacher in the first few laps, as the Haas driver had the possibility of applying the DRS, which nullified the power that the RB18 had.

Checo Pérez stayed out of trouble and passed the Haas to move up from 13th to fifth on the starting grid for the Austrian GP. Getty Images

Czech Perez He took advantage of the fight that Mick Schumacher had with Kevin Magnussen. The German tried to overtake his partner and the Mexican applied his experience and on lap 8 he passed the son of the legend inside the curve.

The Aztec driver is in second place in the F1 championship, closely following his teammate, Max Verstappenabsolute leader.

Czech He has 151 points to 189 for the Dutchman and current Formula 1 world champion.