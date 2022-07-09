Dolce & Gabbana in Capri for the new commercial with Katy Perry directed by Sorrentino

Author spot for Dolce & Gabbana who once again chooses the island of Capri. Behind the camera will be the Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino. The protagonist, the Californian pop star Katy Perry, also a regular on the Blue Island

Dolce & Gabbana returns to Capri, where he has already set the famous advertisement for the Light Blue perfume with Bianca Balti and David Gandy, to shoot a new commercial. It will be directed by the Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino, previously director of an advertising production for the maison.

It might also interest you

The protagonist of the campaign will be the Californian pop star Katy Perry. Filming will take place in mid-July for three days in some of the island’s most celebrated locations.

Dolce & Gabbana, in Capri the new spot directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Sorrentino, Oscar for “The great beauty” and again nominated in 2022 and multiple awards for David and Silver Ribbons for his latest film “It was the hand of God”, partly shot in Capri, in 2014 he co – directed with Paolo Virzì the commercial of a Dolce & Gabbana perfume set in Stromboli, whose protagonist was the actor Colin Farrell.

Domenico Dolce, from Palermo, and Stefano Gabbana have a real predilection for Naples and its Gulf. In 2017 the stylists set in front of the Faraglioni of Capri the advertising of the Light Blue perfume, with Bianca Balti and David Gandy.

The historic center of Naples was then the backdrop to the spot for the eau de toilette The One, directed by Matteo Garrone and starring the stars of Game of Thrones, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke. Another charming Bianca Balti, friend and muse of the designers, was the protagonist of the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn 2021 campaign, created in the alleys of Naples by Branislav Simoncik.

Capri, a favorite destination for VIPs from all over the world

In the new spot that will be shot in Capri, the 37-year-old Californian star will be Katy Perry the face of the maison. The singer from Santa Barbara is a regular in Capri that she has chosen several times for her holidays. Also last year, when she spent some time on the Blue Island with her partner Orlando Bloom and with their little Daisy Dove.