Do you want Oxxo shares? So you can buy them online

Are you looking for where to invest your money and are you interested in buying shares of Oxxo? We have news for you! There are various ways for Mexicans to ‘enter’ the business and acquire shares in Femsa, the company that owns the Mexican convenience store chain.

Here we tell you what are two alternatives in which you can invest:

Mexican stock exchange

Femsa’s official website details that one option is to invest in its ordinary shares, which are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV: FEMSAUBD).

NYSE – New York Stock Exchange

Another way is through the acquisition of American Depository Shares (ADS), which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FMX).

The firm also points out that there is the possibility that you can buy its ADS’s directly in the direct purchase plan with The Bank of New York.

The Mexican multinational recommends that new investors make their initial purchase directly with said financial entity as Femsa’s Transfer Agent and administrator of the Global BuyDIRECT Plan.

Oxxo: What shares does Femsa have?

Femsa was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on May 11, 1998.

Currently, the company has three series of outstanding shares that are divided into:

Series DL Shares.

Series DB Shares.

Series B shares.

These are listed on the BMV in the form of BD Units and B Units, and on the NYSE in the form of American Depositary Shares.

Now you know how to buy Oxxo shares.