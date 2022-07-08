Yeferson Soteldo crashed over the weekend and was captured in networksMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 08.07.2022 12:35:03





Yeferson Soteldoplayer of tigersis still in the eye of the hurricane, after it was captured in a video circulating on social networks after a crash last Sunday with Raymundo Fulgencio.

A witness revealed at halftime that the venezuelan hit a lady near to Pantheon Doloreson Aramberri street, in the center of Monterrey and tried to run away in his black Mercedes Benz car.

Situação do Soteldo in Mexico is complicated. Hoje ogador got into a car accident, chegou um torcedor and began to record revoltadíssimo with the performance of the player in the field in the last games and with the situation of time. pic.twitter.com/zuNy8uo7WV — SPFC Da Decepção (????) ??????? (@SPFCDaDecepcao) July 8, 2022

However, a person close to the footballers affirms that did not try to escape and ended up fixing everything around the 4:00 p.m..

On the spot is the residence of Fulgencioapparently, and Soteldo just came to drop it off, but tried to make a U-turn and did not see the truck Voyager.

So far it is unknown what he did Soteldo in the area, but in the video you see a driver’s door damage and the player taking some papers out of the vehicle, probably in transit.

The incident occurred one day after the defeat against Blue Cross in Matchday 1 of Apertura 2022 and had the day off that Sunday before reporting to prepare for Matchday 2 against Mazatlangame this Friday.