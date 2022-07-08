Yeferson Soteldo crashed over the weekend and was captured in networksMediotiempo

Yeferson Soteldoplayer of tigersis still in the eye of the hurricane, after it was captured in a video circulating on social networks after a crash last Sunday with Raymundo Fulgencio.

A witness revealed at halftime that the venezuelan hit a lady near to Pantheon Doloreson Aramberri street, in the center of Monterrey and tried to run away in his black Mercedes Benz car.

However, a person close to the footballers affirms that did not try to escape and ended up fixing everything around the 4:00 p.m..

On the spot is the residence of Fulgencioapparently, and Soteldo just came to drop it off, but tried to make a U-turn and did not see the truck Voyager.

So far it is unknown what he did Soteldo in the area, but in the video you see a driver’s door damage and the player taking some papers out of the vehicle, probably in transit.

The incident occurred one day after the defeat against Blue Cross in Matchday 1 of Apertura 2022 and had the day off that Sunday before reporting to prepare for Matchday 2 against Mazatlangame this Friday.

