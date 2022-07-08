Valentino in Rome, tomorrow the parade in Piazza di Spagna: from Anne Hathaway to Zendaya, a shower of VIP guests

The stairway closed by the barriers, viale Trinità dei Monti transformed into a backstage, technicians at work to define stands and walkways. And of course the tourists taking souvenir selfies in this mega construction site. Rome is preparing for the great party of Valentino. Preparations are underway a Piazza di Spagna for the preparation of the “promenade” fashion show, the huge walk of the models that will cross the iconic places of the historic center, in this ring tour between via Gregoriana, Trinità dei Monti, the Barcaccia and piazza Mignanelli.

MORE INFORMATION

Rome, Valentino parades in Piazza di Spagna and celebrates at the Baths of Caracalla

The new beginning

So monumental that one of the base camps for the preparations was set up on the Lungotevere. What is not done for the historic maison and for the genius of its creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, ready to welcome (with the CEO of Valentino Jacopo Venturini) the approximately seven hundred guests, tomorrow 8 July at sunset, for a show that will be staged at 20.30 trusting in the golden colors of the Capitoline sunset. The protagonist, the new collection bears a symbolic name: “The Beginning”. A new beginning.

VIP guests

And already glamorous in the Trident, with the arrival of Hollywood star Anne Hathaway. With her he expects a long list of guests, starting with the legendary Anne Wintour, editor of the prestigious American Vogue magazine. Who knows maybe, we will see the singer Blanco phenomenon (perhaps together with Mahmood), fresh from the Sanremo festival, the stars of the caliber of Zendaya, Gwyneth Paltrow … who will begin to arrive (parade within parade) from 19.20 to Piazza di Spain. VIP grandstand around the Barcaccia to enjoy the descent of the hundred models along the staircase (and beyond), and seats for the students of the fashion schools exceptionally invited to Piazza Mignanelli. The program is tight. To embellish the night with the armored dinner party at the Baths of Caracalla for about five hundred guests. Here, too, stellar preparations (while maintaining regular opening of the site to the public). What is certain is that the team of technicians and designers will go into action tomorrow at 7pm to set up the catwalk for the guests who will start arriving at 9.30pm.