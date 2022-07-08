Max Verstappen responds to Lewis Hamilton’s provocation

Verstappen answered Hamilton’s subtleties with irony

Max Verstappen responded to the hint of Lewis Hamilton about not being a sensible driver saying it’s reassuring that even a 37-year-old learns how to corner properly.

Lewis Hamilton fought fair with charles leclerc in the British Grand Prix and praised the Ferrari driver for being “sensible”, saying it was not the same situation he faced when he battled Max Verstappen in 2021.

At one point in his battle with Charles Leclerc, the pilot of ferrari He overtook Hamilton cleanly on the outside in Copse.

Last year, Hamilton had the inside line at the same corner when he controversially collided with Verstappen, taking the driver out of Red Bull of the race and sending him to the hospital for preventive controls. When told about the comments, Verstappen couldn’t resist replying, noting that the FIA ​​found Hamilton predominantly at fault for that incident.

“I think it’s great that, when you’re 37, at some point you understand how to attack the curve,” he said ironically ‘Mad Max’ to the Dutch newspaper From Telegraaf.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the great rivalry within F1. Although this 2022 is somewhat off, since Mercedes is one step below Red Bull. Getty

“You learn, so that’s a positive for the younger drivers: when you’re 37 you’re still learning!”

“You can see it clearly in the pictures of course. Charles gave him less room than I did last year so that says enough. Also, he got a penalty last year so you shouldn’t talk about it.”

Max Verstappen he currently leads the championship in his first title defense. I finished seventh on the last date in Silverstone, after problems with the car; Hamilton for his part finished third, after an epic battle against Leclerc and Czech Perez.

Verstappen and Hamilton will meet again in the red bull ringheadquarters of Austrian Grand Prix11th calendar date.