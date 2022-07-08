Luis Suárez and the slap he gives Héctor Herrera now that he has gone to MLS

The slap that Luis Suárez gives to Héctor Herrera

July 07, 2022 9:15 p.m.

Looking ahead to the new summer tournament in the different leagues around the world, Héctor Herrera decided to sign for the Houston Dynamo in the MLS, while Luis Suárez is currently considering some offers in several countries around the world.

More news from the Mexican team:

The end of Aztec? What they think in TUDN about the arrival of Martinoli and García

After River Plate’s elimination from the Copa Libertadores, Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez stressed that he would have loved to join the Argentine team; However, since he does not play international tournaments, it seems difficult for him to defend that shirt, since his idea is to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar 100%.

Quite the opposite with Héctor Herrera, who preferred the money of the MLS and sacrificed the sports part prior to the World Cup in Qatar, where Mexico is a coin in the air after the poor results achieved in recent years.

The injury of Luis Suárez to Héctor Herrera

Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez thus made it clear that beyond money, what he is looking for is a competitive league where he can maintain a high pace for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, not like Héctor Herrera, who finished his career in the MLS.

More news from the Mexican team:

The club that ties Hirving Lozano until 2025; they would even give him the captaincy