Verstappen: “Great that Hamilton learns to go for the apex at 37 years old”

Max Verstappen has ridiculed the action between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the Copse corner at Silverstone last weekend. The Dutchman has been ‘glad’ that Hamilton has not repeated the accident that the Dutchman suffered in 2021.



Leclerc and Hamilton, to the right of the main image, wheel by wheel traced the corner in which Max Verstappen lost his chances of victory in 2021. Now, the Dutchman ironizes about Hamilton’s ‘new’ ability to go well through the apex of the curve to avoid contact.



“I think it’s great that when you’re 37 you learn to go for the apex of the curve. He has learned, and that is very positive for young drivers. Even at 37 years old you can continue learning,” Verstappen joked.

“You can see in the picture that Charles gives him less room than I did last year, and that sets the record straight. Also, he was suspended last year, so there’s not much to discuss.”

AGGRESSIVENESS DOES NOT TRANSLATE INTO PERFORMANCE

Max Verstappen makes it clear that when he stops getting angry over the radio during races, it means he is no longer interested in racing. The Red Bull man remarks that complaints are synonymous with ambition and the desire to do things well, while he also recalls that each driver is different when it comes to communicating with his engineers.

Verstappen has spoken louder than others on the radio this year, both in Bahrain due to a somewhat erroneous management on the lap out of the pits and in Barcelona due to DRS problems that prevented him from overtaking. The current world champion remembers that this is something usual for him and when he stops doing it, it will be that he is no longer interested in racing.

“I still get a little angry on the radio, but that has no influence on my performance. If things don’t go well or if something is poorly executed, I’ll have a problem. When the day comes and you are not interested in this kind of thing, that means you are no longer interested in Formula 1,” Verstappen said in words published by the Crash.net website.

“That’s why it’s clear that I care, because sometimes I get angry with things like that, but it doesn’t affect my performance at all during the races. Some drivers they are calmer on the radio and others are more explosive“, he insisted.

Verstappen maintains that he has never seen the need to go to a psychologist to talk about the daily pressure of a Formula 1 driver, but he is someone who looks back in order to learn from mistakes and be a better person. One of the lessons he has learned is to treat free practice problems more calmly, so as not to create nervousness within Red Bull.

“I have never worked with a psychologist, but over the years, you look back and think about what you could have done better. It also doesn’t help the team if you come back to the garage angry after a free practice session, that makes everyone nervous.”

