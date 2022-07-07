They reveal the transformation of Kate Winslet in her Ronal character

After 12 years of waiting, fans of “Avatar” they are close to enjoying the new sequel “Avatar: The Water Path”Well, it will hit theaters on December 15. Although there are still details that have not been revealed, the production shared the trailer for the film and some photographs of the transformation of the new member of the tapes, the actress Kate Winslet who will be a na’vi, which generated expectations among users. .

Despite the fact that the first part was released in 2009, it is still one of the highest-grossing films in the world of cinema, since the Hollywood Reporter reported last year that in China it managed to raise 2.8 billion dollars for which it was positioned as the highest grossing film in history.

Now the production decided to diversify the Pandora universe and incorporate new characters such as Ronal, played by British actress Kate Winslet, who has worked on films such as “Divergent” and “Titanic.”

The magazine “Empire” published the image of the character that stands out for having a furious face as if it were a fight. The post will include special photos from the film and exclusive details.

Kate’s new protagonist as the leader of the Metkayina clan is characterized by being brave, since she will fight to keep her family safe, since in the trailer it is observed that she is pregnant.

On the Instagram profile of the film’s producer, Jon Landau, images of Winslet were published while she was on the underwater filming set.

This second installment was not a surprise for the fans, since it was communicated since 2017, however, it seems that the small advances are leaving the followers with a good taste in the mouth.

