The last veteran of HBO’s ‘Band of Brothers’ has died

Bradford Freemanthe last survivor, according to the American press, of the military unit whose exploits during World War II inspired the book and the series Band of Brotherspassed away at the age of 97.

The veteran died Sunday at a hospital in Missouri, in the central United States, according to his obituary.

In case you missed it: “The end is near” Andrés García worries his fans with his video

He enlisted in the United States Army after the outbreak of World War II and was part of a parachute infantry unit called Easy Company.

He participated in the Normandy landings as part of the Market Garden airborne operation, intended in September 1944 to hasten the defeat of Nazi Germany, before being wounded during the Battle of the Bulge.

In case you missed it: Who is Andy Benavides, the Monterrey influencer who is in the eye of the hurricane?

After the war he married Willie Louise Gurley and worked for the United States Post Office for more than 30 years.

Easy Company’s exploits were chronicled in Stephen Ambrose’s book Band of Brothers (in Spanish Banda de “Brothers”, “Blood Brothers” or “Brotherhood in the trench”), which in 2001 was adapted into an HBO miniseries produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

LDAV

Related