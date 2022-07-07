Star Channel, Cinecanal and FX present new movies and specials in July – PressPerú

Lima.- The month of July is approaching and with it, a variety of premieres, specials and marathons on STAR Channel, Cinecanal, FX and National Geographic for lovers of productions about crimes, adventures, revenge, action and survival and the nature.

STAR Channel brings ideal content to binge watch. Every Saturday in July starting at 12 PM, STAR Channel invites you to enjoy captivating movies with stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Will Smith, Cameron Diaz, Mark Wahlberg and Adam Sandler.

Meet the movies:

STAR Channel

If the dog is man’s best friend, in the month of friendship STAR Channel is preparing for a tribute with its special “dog”. On Thursday the 21st starting at 5 PM, STAR Channel presents films such as “Hotel for Dogs”, “Dog Days”, “Marley and I”, “The reason for being with you: a new trip” and themed episodes of “The Simpsons” .

Cinema channel

Cinecanal presents the special “Multicolor Friendship” every Friday: animated movie combos that bring the public laughter, obstacles and friendships that live unique adventures. It begins on July 1 with “Kung Fu Panda” and “Kung Fu Panda 2”, continues on July 8 with “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Sing Come and Sing!”, on July 15 with “Monsters vs. Aliens” and “Hotel Transylvania 2”, on the 22nd with “SpongeBob SquarePants: A Hero Out of Water” and “The Sausage Party” and ends on the 29th with “Shrek the Third” and “Shrek Forever”.

fx

FX also joins the theme of the month through the special “Friends of Crime”: every week from Monday to Friday at 10 PM, the channel presents films guided by different themes. The first week of the month comes productions about wild creatures with movies like “Underworld: Blood Wars” and “Alien: Covenant”.

The second week, friends of crime return to the center of the scene with films like “Red”, “In Cold Blood” and “Bourne: The Ultimatum”. To rescue a loved one or so that her name is not tarnished, they will become friends with revenge. They are part of the third week special, with movies like “Lone Assassin” and “Lethal Revenge,” among others.

o end the month, the last week brings as protagonists those who take what does not belong to them, the friends of what belongs to others: the thieves. That week FX broadcasts “King of Thieves”, “The Delivery”, “American Animals” and other films of this captivating genre.

National Geographic

The coldest days of the year are here and National Geographic launches the special “Julio Bajo Cero”. Within it, on Sunday 24 and 31 the channel premieres episodes of the second season of “Alaska Los Nuevos Pioneros”, in which a new Alaskan generation, after fighting against the cold and darkness of winter, is able to survive and see dawn.

In addition, “Incredible Journeys with Simon Reeve” premieres on Thursday the 7th at 10 PM and continues with one episode per week to accompany Simon to some of the most impressive and remote destinations, from glaciers to tropical reefs, passing through the jungles of Borneo and the deserts of central Asia.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related