Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘a little smelly’ during the filming of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

26 years have passed since the premiere of the movie “Romeo and Juliet”, where actor Leonardo DiCaprio shares credit with Claire Danes, John Leguizamo, Paul Rudd, Miriam Margolyes and other talents.

Miriam MargolyesJuliet’s lullaby in the filmrecalled in the program “This Morning” his participation in the film and revealed that DiCaprio, co-star, excelled at everything except personal hygiene.

According to Margolyes, the star of Hollywood had a unpleasant scent. “It was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico,” said the British actress.

DiCaprio’s co-star tried to rectify her statement and attributed the issue at the young age of the actor. “Boys … and he was very young at the time … they don’t get fragrant,” he added.

This is not the first time that the actor has been singled out for his poor personal hygiene, he himself has revealed that he only bathes twice a week and does not use deodorant.

“He only showers a couple of days a week to keep Water and considers that the deodorant is not natural”, told a source close to the magazine “The National Enquirer”.

In 2014, the list of the blacklist of the least neat celebrities and in the Top 10 was the winner of the Oscar for “Revenant”, something that does not surprise some, since it has been known for a long time that the actor is not a lover of showers.

Brad Pitt, Matthew McConaughey Y Robert Pattinsonare other Hollywood stars on the blacklist.

Activist

Leonardo DiCaprio has a foundation that he claims to protect wild spaces on Earth and has financed dozens of projects for said purposecontributed $43 million to save the Galapagos Islands.

His work has been recognized by the United Nations, he was appointed “Messenger of Peace” by this international organization and also received the award Clinton Global Citizen.

