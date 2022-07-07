How is “Trust”, the novel by an Argentine that Kate Winslet will shoot

Hernán Díaz was born in Buenos Aires. His family went into exile in Stockholm and he has been living and writing in New York for two decades. Winslet will star in the adaptation of “Trust.”

The Argentine writer Hernan Diaz is one of those people who lived many lives in one . Born in Buenos Aires in 1973lived in Stockholmthe city where his family went into exile, he returned to Argentina to study literature, and later moved to New York. One day, the only day of the year in which the small American publisher Coffee House Press receives manuscripts to see which ones it publishes and which ones it doesn’t, he sent his novel in the distance, originally written in English. They told him yes, they would edit it. With that manuscript she became, non-stop, prestigious award finalist Pulitzer in 2018. He was, in fact, the first Argentine to reach that instance.

Translated into your mother tongue, in the distance it was In the distance, published in Spain and Latin America. But now Hernán Díaz is going for his second novel, which, already turned into a bestseller, also makes people talk. Trust is published in 25 countries, it will be adapted to a miniseries produced by HBO and will have none other than Kate Winslet as one of its protagonists.

Trustwhich will be published in Argentina in March 2023 and which was once again originally written in English, follows the story of Benjamin Rask, a Legendary tycoon of those who shone in the 20s of the last century in the United States . Someone writes a novel based on his life, fattened by gossip and secrets. The millionaire gets angry about how they show him and his wife, daughter of aristocrats and his partner in reaching the top: they say his wealth is of dubious origin; They say that Helen, his wife, is confined . So she decides to ask a secretary to ghostwrite her memoir. Some memories that reverse that image that all of New York is reading about him and that only leads to one question: “At what cost was this fortune made?”

The job of the secretary is not easy: the millionaire rewrite history until it is distorted and completely change his role and the role of his wife, something that makes the ghost writer uncomfortable, who is torn between doing the job she was commissioned to do and pulling the ball of what we call “the truth”.

the pages of Trustwritten through four voices and four different literary genres, try to reflect on what role wealth plays in the national identity of the United States and what the well-American myth of the self made man, that is, the man who invents himself. According to critics from that country, the novel is “a scathing narrative puzzle” that also he wonders who has the power to define which is the true version of history.

Díaz has a Ph.D. from New York University, edits a journal Revista Hispánica Moderna from Columbia University, and is also the author of Borges, between history and eternity. He published his essays in The Paris Review, Granta and Playboy, among other volumes and this time, in Trustwrite about talent, trust, intimacy and truth.

– How is the experience of building a book in which four different voices narrate?

– Each section of the book belongs to a different genre (a novel, a historical document, an autobiography, an intimate diary) and is written by totally different authors. . In some cases, these are also quite different historical periods. Halfway through, I realized that my voice was too noticeable behind each of these fictional writers. So I wrote four very strict style guides for each of them, detailing their syntax, their punctuation, their vocabulary. At the plot level, it was fun to think about the whole puzzle: how the stories complement and contradict each other, how they quote or ignore each other how the different pieces end up fitting together, despite the gaps and discrepancies between the different versions.

– Why did you choose this resource for your story?

– One of the main themes of the novel is the boundary between history and fiction. Every time we read a text, we accept, somewhat blindly, a series of conditions and assumptions that come with it. Why are we almost immediately convinced of the truth of some accounts? Why do we resign ourselves to the fact that certain narratives do not seem to have any relation to the truth? By changing genre and voice, each section of the novel is an invitation to question the unspoken contracts we always sign when reading.

– Why do you think the “self made man” is such a powerful theme in literature and also in audiovisual productions in the United States?

– There has always been, in the USAa fetishism of the individual: the explorer, the vigilante, the inventor, the millionaire, the superhero… In these epic tales of individuality, the exceptional man is above all —of the institutions, of the State, of their peers—. And I use the word “man” very deliberately: these epics are always masculine. It would take too long to dwell on the historical causes of this fascination. But in the case of “self made man”, which always has a commercial and economic dimension, the effect of this narration is clearly that of erase the expropriation of the work of the multitudes that are absolutely always after a great fortune.

– What do you expect from this adaptation that will be made and what will be your role?

– As one of the producers, I am very involved in the adaptation. I would like to be able to translate, visually, a certain generic and formal irreverence that is crucial in the book . I think there are a lot of opportunities for experimentation and being able to tell a story in a different way.

