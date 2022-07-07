Dodgers sweep Rockies with Mookie Betts walk-offSeventh Inning

AP

Dodger Stadium / 07.07.2022 01:53:20





Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts’ infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1. to complete a three-game sweep on Wednesday, July 6 at the Major League Baseball (MLB).

Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to allow only one hit, a single by Brendan Rodgers in the sixth.

Bellinger, who had three hits, and Gavin Lux led off the ninth with back-to-back singles. Lux hit a drive to the left side of the infield that was uncovered by the special formation that allowed Bellinger to reach third.

The Rockies then put five players in the infield, bringing in center fielder Garrett Hampson and leaving only Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon to patrol the outfield. Pinch hitter Will Smith walked to load the bases for Betts with no outs.

Betts grounded out over the head of reliever Daniel Bard (3-3). Two infielders converged on the ball just behind the mound, and shortstop Jose Iglesias couldn’t handle it cleanly as he tried to make a quick play at the plate with his momentum allowing Betts to reach first base.

The speedy Bellinger ran to the rubber, came in swept for scores as Los Angeles improved to 5-8 in one-run games this season.

This is the first hit with which Mookie Betts leaves the rival on the field since he arrived at the Dodgers since the 2020 season.