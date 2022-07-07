Chris Pratt and the initiation ritual for his 10-year-old son










Chris Pratt and the initiation ritual for his 10-year-old son











a simple man

Beyond being a Hollywood superstar, everyone knows that Chris Pratt is a man of simple, traditional and perhaps even somewhat conservative tastes.



An involved father

Chris Pratt considers his role as a father absolutely essential and has his own theory about it. For example, as for the way to “make a man” to his son. The expression itself already has a certain old-fashioned aroma.

Photo: Instagram – @PrattPrattPratt



jack’s birthday

Jack, born in 2012, is the only child of Chris Pratt and his former partner, Anna Faris (pictured). In addition, the actor also has two daughters, Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, the result of his marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger.



Happy Birthday?

However, the adventure that Chris Pratt has prepared to celebrate his tenth birthday exclusively involves young Jack Pratt.



Initiation rite to adulthood

The actor wants to take advantage of the fact that his son is turning 10 to celebrate with him a curious and very personal rite of passage towards adulthood that includes elements… surprising?



He explained it in ‘Smartless’

It was Chris Pratt himself who told it on ‘Smartless’, the podcast by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

Photo: Instagram – @PrattPrattPratt



10 days to say goodbye to your childhood

His plan is to take Jack for 10 days fishing and camping. It will be an exclusive father-and-son getaway where Chris Pratt is going with a boy and hopes to “come back with a man.”



“Ten Days, Ten Movies”

“This trip is taking up a lot of my mind and all I can think about is fishing with Jack out there,” he says. “These ten days of camping will have ten days of movies. Ten days, ten movies,” she adds during her interview on the podcast.



a private selection

To achieve this, in addition to fishing and camping, the actor has prepared a curious selection of films that they will see together and that, a priori, do not seem to have much connection between them.



From ‘Rambo’ to ‘Dumb and Dumber’

‘Rambo’ (1982), ‘Dumb and Dumber, 1994, in the photo), ‘White Fang’ (Jack London’s White Fang, 1991), ‘Pee Wee’s Great Adventure’ (Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, 1985) and ‘Rudy. Challenge to Glory’ (Rudy, 1993) are the first five.



Comedies, horror, teen classics

‘Operation: Toy Soldiers’ (Toy Soldiers, 1991, in the photo), ‘Red Dawn’ (Red Dawn, 1984), ‘Bloody Contact’ (Bloodsport, 1988), ‘Tiger and Dragon’ (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon , 2000) and ‘The Knights of the Square Table’ (Monty Python and the Holy Grail, 1975) the last five.

Only two movies rated ‘PG’

Yes, in the list of 10 films, there are only two rated as ‘PG’ (suitable for accompanied minors), which would be ‘Pee Wee’s Great Adventure’ and ‘White Fang’.



Too much for a 10 year old?

But of course, then there are titles like ‘Rambo’ or ‘Bloody Contact’, with an ‘R’ rating that can be of great impact for a 10-year-old boy.



masterpiece of humor

That yes, that the icing on the getaway is ‘The Knights of the Square Table’ somewhat softens the curious initiation rite of Chris Pratt for Jack.



How will Jack get back from his trip?

It remains to be seen how this father and son adventure ends and there are many people who long to know in what conditions of maturity Jack Pratt will return from this trip to the adult world?



Criticism in social networks

It goes without saying that social networks have been filled with criticism of the actor and his initiation rite, considering that many of the selected titles are not suitable for a 10-year-old child. And there is also the question of whether a parent can decide that his child should leave childhood at the young age of 10.

