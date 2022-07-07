Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone shared a lunch together and surprised everyone

Al Pacino Y Sylvester Stallone They are two legends of cinema. Both have an extensive filmography and have given life to equally iconic characters on the big screen. One was Michael Corleone and Tony Montana, while the other was Rocky and Rambo. Contemporary, both performers enjoy successful careers, a large number of awards and, above all, a great friendship.

On several occasions they have been seen together, but more recently they were caught enjoying a delicious pizza in Beverly Hills. Al, 82, and Sly, 75both New York-born artists, were sitting at a table with a red-and-white checkered tablecloth and paper plates, their pizza half-finished.

Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallones enjoyed a delicious pizza in Beverly Hills

With black outfits from head to toe, Stallone with a shirt, and Pacino with his characteristic suit and sunglasses, the two legends captured the attention of the closest diners and those who walked near the food court. And it is not for less, not every day you find Sylvester Stallone Y Al Pacino eating pizza like two mere mortals.

It is not clear if it was a business lunch or a simple meeting between two old friends, but everything seems to indicate that they had a good time.

The last time these two actors got together was in 2020, when Stallone posted a video where he had Al Pacino as a guest at his house and introduced him to Guy Fieri, the famous host of the Food Network chain. “The meeting of the teachers. The great Al Pacino meets the great @GuyFieri!!! I really respect these guys,” the Rocky actor had written on his Twitter account.

In the video that accompanied this publication, you can see the actor of The Godfather get to Sly’s house. There the host is heard saying that he is about to introduce Al Pacino to Guy Fieri. The latter is heard saying: “What a pleasure. I hope you’re hungry,” to which All replies, “I’m always hungry.”

Although there are no details or confirmation about it, some time ago it was said that the actors were planning a joint project. If confirmed, it would be a more than pleasant surprise for the fans of both artists who have dreamed of seeing them share the screen for decades.

