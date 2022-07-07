Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone shared a lunch together and surprised everyone

Al Pacino Y Sylvester Stallone They are two legends of cinema. Both have an extensive filmography and have given life to equally iconic characters on the big screen. One was Michael Corleone and Tony Montana, while the other was Rocky and Rambo. Contemporary, both performers enjoy successful careers, a large number of awards and, above all, a great friendship.

On several occasions they have been seen together, but more recently they were caught enjoying a delicious pizza in Beverly Hills. Al, 82, and Sly, 75both New York-born artists, were sitting at a table with a red-and-white checkered tablecloth and paper plates, their pizza half-finished.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker